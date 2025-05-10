Native trees take root in Boquet River restoration

Volunteers plant 685 saplings along Beaver Brook in Westport

Story and photos by Eric Teed

Last Saturday, 52 volunteers planted 685 native trees and shrubs as part of the Boquet River Association’s Beaver Brook riparian buffer restoration project in Westport. Boquet River Association (BRASS) project manager Lukas McNally and nursery owner Alex Caskey provided mini-workshops on how to plant for maximum success and highest ecological benefit.

The Beaver Brook restoration project is a low-cost, volunteer-based approach to reducing sedimentation and create a healthier, biologically complex riverscape that will support wildlife populations. The Boquet River Association, Essex County Soil & Water Conservation District, and the Ruffed Grouse Society organized the event. Key sponsors include Upstone Materials, along with Tamarack Earthwork and the Adirondack Council. Landowners Barred Owl Brook Farm and Ananta Farm, LLC took part in the event as well.

Volunteers gather at Barred Owl Farm in Westport for tree planting, organized by the Boquet River Association on May 3.

Volunteers carry bare root trees for planting along Beaver Brook in Westport.

A volunteer carrying a bucket of tube stock to be planted.

BRASS project manager Lukas McNally leading a workshop on planting trees.

BRASS project manager Lukas McNally demonstrating how to plant tube stock trees.

A volunteer planting a tree.

Alden Caskey and his mother Audrey Crocker planting a tree.

Despite the rainy day, volunteers took the time to protect the 685 native trees in grow tubes. The trees were planted by 52 volunteers on Ananta Farm in Westport, along Beaver Brook which feeds the Boquet River.

More about BRASS here: https://boquet-river.org/



More about BRASS here: https://boquet-river.org/