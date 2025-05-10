The only independent, nonprofit news organization solely dedicated to reporting on the Adirondack Park.

Volunteers planting trees along Beaver Brook which feeds the Boquet River, on Ananta Farm in Westport.

Environment

Native trees take root in Boquet River restoration

By Adirondack Explorer

May 10, 2025

Explore More: Boquet River, restoration, trees

Volunteers plant 685 saplings along Beaver Brook in Westport 

Story and photos by Eric Teed

Last Saturday, 52 volunteers planted 685 native trees and shrubs as part of the Boquet River Association’s Beaver Brook riparian buffer restoration project in Westport. Boquet River Association (BRASS) project manager Lukas McNally and nursery owner Alex Caskey provided mini-workshops on how to plant for maximum success and highest ecological benefit.

The Beaver Brook restoration project is a low-cost, volunteer-based approach to reducing sedimentation and create a healthier, biologically complex riverscape that will support wildlife populations. The Boquet River Association, Essex County Soil & Water Conservation District, and the Ruffed Grouse Society organized the event. Key sponsors include Upstone Materials, along with Tamarack Earthwork and the Adirondack Council. Landowners Barred Owl Brook Farm and Ananta Farm, LLC took part in the event as well.

RELATED READING: Navigating change: New energy for a group working to revitalize a river’s ecosystem

group of people gathered on a lawn
Volunteers gather at Barred Owl Farm in Westport for tree planting, organized by the Boquet River Association on May 3.
Volunteers carrying bare root trees to be planted along Beaver Brook in Westport.
Volunteers carry bare root trees for planting along Beaver Brook in Westport.
A volunteer carrying a bucket of tube stock to be planted.
A volunteer carrying a bucket of tube stock to be planted.
man with notebook and yellow bucket near Boquet River
BRASS project manager Lukas McNally leading a workshop on planting trees.
hand with small tree ready for planting
BRASS project manager Lukas McNally demonstrating how to plant tube stock trees.
A volunteer planting a tree.
A volunteer planting a tree.
little boy and his mom planting a tree
Alden Caskey and his mother Audrey Crocker planting a tree.
white tubes in the ground protecting baby trees
Despite the rainy day, volunteers took the time to protect the 685 native trees in grow tubes. The trees were planted by 52 volunteers on Ananta Farm in Westport, along Beaver Brook which feeds the Boquet River.

Photo at top: Volunteers planting trees along Beaver Brook which feeds the Boquet River, on Ananta Farm in Westport.

More about BRASS here: https://boquet-river.org/

