Young volunteer becomes first junior responder in Long Lake Rescue Squad

Amid a parkwide first responder shortage, meet the Long Lake teen pioneering a new program

By Arietta Hallock

In the small Adirondack town of Long Lake, 17-year-old Brooke Furlong has big ambitions. Between schoolwork, college applications, waitressing, three varsity sports and volunteering at the local Lions Club, it’s hard to imagine a corner of community involvement she has yet to cover.

However, Furlong recently found another. In September, she made history as the first-ever junior member of the Long Lake Rescue Squad.

The squad launched its fledgling Junior Squad Member volunteer program in late May with the help of her father, Kevin Furlong. It aims to improve volunteer numbers, educate local teens, and secure the next generation of first responders in a rural population that is growing older. Furlong hopes to be the first junior member of many.

“I can’t stress enough for other young people to get involved in the community in the Adirondacks, because it’s just there’s so few people up here. Everybody’s stronger together.” Brooke Furlong

An all-hands-on-deck approach

Long Lake has a small, aging population typical of Adirondack towns. According to the latest census data, the median age of its residents is nearly 20 years older than the statewide average.

This results in dwindling ranks of school-aged children and growing numbers of elders in need of emergency medical care, combined with a spike in calls during busy summer months. With many first-response teams composed primarily of retirees, maintaining volunteer help in the long term has become a top priority.

It was that growing need that Kevin Furlong first responded to upon moving to the area with his family in 2022, after retiring from a long career in New Hampshire law enforcement. He acquired his Advanced EMT certification and got to work as a member of the rescue squad, a force composed of a mix of volunteers and paid employees. He is currently working towards becoming a paramedic.

“When we moved to Long Lake, we tried to identify– what is the need of the community that we can help and contribute to?” Kevin Furlong said, “And one of those desperate needs was the help for emergency medical services.”

Seeing his participation, his daughter, who showed interest in pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing, was eager to follow in his footsteps.

“If they’re always needing more help, I would do anything I could to help. Just to help my dad, help the community, because the community is very, very closely knit, and I love it,” Brooke Furlong said.

The Long Lake Rescue Squad provides uniforms and gear for its members. Photo provided

Immersive training

“When we developed the program, we didn’t want it to be a junior program where they just come and wash ambulances,” Kevin Furlong said.

In her first fall as a first responder, Furlong went on multiple ambulance calls and gained certification in CPR/AED and first aid. She’s currently taking certified nurse’s assistant classes. In the spring, she plans to swap her spot as softball team captain for a seat at the table in basic EMT training.

“She’s always asking, can I come and do this? Can I participate in this?” Kevin Furlong said. “I’m proud that she volunteers so much time, and just really wants to be a productive member of society.”

One of only two graduating seniors at Long Lake Central School, his daughter intends to further her education by attending college for a bachelor’s in nursing next fall. Furlong said she’d be happy to return from school to find medical work in the Adirondacks and continue the family tradition of community service.

“I can definitely see myself coming back here,” Furlong said, “I love this area, and I’m very, very lucky to contribute.”

