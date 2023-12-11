Winter reading to bring you closer to the Adirondacks

Books for the Adirondack lovers on your holiday gift list
By Betsy Kepes
A Year of Moons: Stories from the Adirondack Foothills
by Joseph Bruchac (Fulcrum Publishing) shows his keen eye for observing nature with humor and wisdom.
The Black Woods: Pursuing Racial Justice on the Adirondack Frontier
by Amy Godine (Cornell Press) reveals the hidden history of African Americans in the Adirondacks in this meticulously researched book.
I’m Telling You Now, Wherever You Are
(Adirondack Center for Writing) includes memoir, fiction and poetry by eight men incarcerated in the Adirondack Correctional Facility in Ray Brook.
Happy Lonesomes: A Guide to 15 Eastern Adirondack Hikes that are Long on Scenery and Short on Crowds
by Tim Rowland (High Peaks Publishing) delivers a chatty, informative and sometimes funny guide with small maps.
Tourist
by Timothy Strong (Black Rose Writing) novelizes the thrills (and chaos) of the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics.
Beaver River Country: An Adirondack History
by Edward I. Pitts (Syracuse Press) gives a thorough account of this watershed, with black and white photos of maps, settlers, tourists and architecture.
Adirondack Photographers 1850-1950
by Sally E. Svensen (Syracuse Press) features more text than photos, a short history of photography, profiles of 200 Adirondack photographers and an extensive bibliography.
African Americans of St. Lawrence County
by Bryan S. Thompson (The History Press) chronicles 1749 to 1930 and the Black settlement at North Elba; not always a pretty picture.
Where the Styles Brook Waters Flow: The Place I Call Home
by Lorraine Duvall (Bloated Toe Publishing) serves as part-memoir, part-history and a homage to a special place: The Styles Brook watershed in Keene.
Editor’s note: Melissa Hart contributed to this report
