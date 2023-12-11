The only independent, nonprofit news organization solely dedicated to reporting on the Adirondack Park.

History & Culture

Winter reading to bring you closer to the Adirondacks

By Betsy Kepes

December 11, 2023

year of moons book cover

A Year of Moons: Stories from the Adirondack Foothills

by Joseph Bruchac (Fulcrum Publishing) shows his keen eye for observing nature with humor and wisdom.  

“The Black Woods: Pursuing Racial Justice on the Adirondack Frontier” book cover

The Black Woods: Pursuing Racial Justice on the Adirondack Frontier 

by Amy Godine (Cornell Press) reveals the hidden history of African Americans in the Adirondacks in this meticulously researched book.

“I’m Telling You Now, Wherever You Are” by Adirondack Center for Writing book cover

I’m Telling You Now, Wherever You Are

 (Adirondack Center for Writing) includes memoir, fiction and poetry by eight men incarcerated in the Adirondack Correctional Facility in Ray Brook.

“Happy Lonesomes: A Guide to 15 Eastern Adirondack Hikes that are Long on Scenery and Short on Crowds” by Tim Rowland

Happy Lonesomes: A Guide to 15 Eastern Adirondack Hikes that are Long on Scenery and Short on Crowds

by Tim Rowland (High Peaks Publishing) delivers a chatty, informative and sometimes funny guide with small maps.

Tourist book cover

Tourist

by Timothy Strong (Black Rose Writing) novelizes the thrills (and chaos) of the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics. 

“Beaver River Country: An Adirondack History” cover

Beaver River Country: An Adirondack History

by Edward I. Pitts (Syracuse Press) gives a thorough account of this  watershed, with black and white photos of maps, settlers, tourists and architecture.

Adirondack Photographers, 1850-1950 book cover

Adirondack Photographers 1850-1950 

by Sally E. Svensen (Syracuse Press) features more text than photos, a short history of photography, profiles of 200 Adirondack photographers and an extensive bibliography. 

African Americans of St. Lawrence County book cover

African Americans of St. Lawrence County

by Bryan S. Thompson (The History Press) chronicles 1749 to 1930 and the Black settlement at North Elba; not always a pretty picture.

Where the Styles Brook Waters Flow: The Place I Call Home book cover

Where the Styles Brook Waters Flow: The Place I Call Home

by Lorraine Duvall (Bloated Toe Publishing) serves as part-memoir, part-history and a homage to a special place: The Styles Brook watershed in Keene.

Editor’s note: Melissa Hart contributed to this report

