Wilderness – what does it mean to you?

As our writers considered and debated the appropriate extent of wilderness in the park for the January-February issue, the Explorer’s Mike Lynch asked a collection of people who love the outdoors what wilderness means to them. Their answers are below.

“Wilderness is the feeling of being completely engulfed by the trees, the mountains, the rocks, the lakes, not having any man-made objects in sight. And you can find wilderness less than a mile off the trail if you’re fortunate enough, and bushwhacking is probably the best way to get in touch with wilderness for me.”

James Hopson, Dolgeville

“To me, wilderness means freedom. The woods have always been a way of understanding the world. Being in the wilderness is one way I ground myself. When I have needed to return to my essential self, I have returned to the woods. After years of this push/pull, I look forward to the day when I can live in the Adirondacks, and no longer need to go in search of nature.”

Tamara Johnson, Brooklyn

”A place largely untouched by humans where I can go to experience nature.”

Jan Wellford, Keene

“Wilderness is a place where I can feel tension leaving my body. It’s a place where I can pursue some of my favorite hobbies such as paddling, skiing, and hiking. I can choose to challenge myself physically and mentally or just kick back and relax and watch the sunset. It is a place of great comfort, rejuvenation, and humbling beauty.”

Will Madison, Lake Placid

“Enjoying the beauty of nature without distraction. See, hear, smell, feel all it has to offer. Accepting its renewing energy.”

Teri Fields, Warwick

“The Adirondack wilderness provides opportunities for truly remote wilderness experiences and solitude not easily found in the eastern United States, especially in winter. I primarily use the wilderness lands of the High Peaks region in the winter months, and as a backcountry snowboarder and skier, I consider the rugged forest and alpine environments as a sanctuary.”

Josh Wilson, executive director,

Barkeater Trails Alliance

“Wilderness to me means challenge and harmony, peace and healing, strength and comfort. Wind through the trees that touches my cheeks and brings my attention to all that surrounds me … river sounds to swoon to … and bare rock to ground me. Mountain views that help my heart expand and delicate moss to touch and ponder and remind me of the small things that do matter. Solitude and connectedness. Adventure and possibility.”

Christina Bartlett, Old Forge

“Wilderness to me is not a land classification but a state of mind. If you stand with one foot in wilderness and one in wild forest, both legs will feel the same and neither one will know where the other is.”

Spencer Morrissey, Cranberry Lake

“For me wilderness is the new frontier; not a place to be tamed but to be explored. It is a place I look toward for solace and adventure. It’s a place that is both familiar and revered. It’s a place where the same traveled trail brings new perspective.”

Sarah Keyes, Saranac Lake

“Wilderness is something that provides a feeling of timelessness. In real wilderness you can look around and not be sure if it’s 1154, 2018, or 2267 because it’s all nature with no trace of man.”

Erik Schlimmer, founding member, Friends of the Trans Adirondack Route

“Wilderness means an opportunity to be in a place that is free from human impact, someplace that is natural, and someplace that is untouched by factors that adversely affect natural life. My personal wilderness has trees, sun, green areas, wildlife, ponds/lakes and no litter!”

Sue Proskey March, Marcellus

“Being alone in nature.”

Gail Walker, Hector

“For me, it’s the area I am in for which the vast majority of it does not see man’s trace, where we can experience the sights, sounds, odors, and sensation of nature. It can range anywhere from a marshy area to a flowing river to the rough cripplebrush on the slope of a mountain. It can be experienced during a bushwhack or from the relative safety of a maintained trail.”

John Sasso, Albany area