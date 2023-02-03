Whiteface may see record cold

The Atmospheric Sciences Research Center’s website shows the temperature on Whiteface Mountain at minus 39 degrees Fahrenheit Friday evening, which would be a record low for the mountain. The Explorer could not immediately verify the record.

Forecast calls for temperatures to continue falling

By Mike Lynch

The summit of Whiteface Mountain may see its coldest recorded temperature tonight after a polar vortex moved into the region.

“That speaks to the cold front and how dense the air is. It’s just an abnormally cold air mass that goes pretty deep up into the atmosphere,” said Scott McKim, science manager at the Whiteface Mountain field station of the University at Albany’s Atmospheric Sciences Research Center, Friday afternoon.

The station recorded the current record, minus 38.9 degrees Fahrenheit, overnight on Valentine’s Day in February 2016. The center has operated the Whiteface weather station at the summit since the 1940s.

But the research center’s website showed a temperature of 39 degrees below zero at 6:20 p.m. Friday, which would be a new record. The Explorer could not immediately verify the record with staff.

A screenshot from the research station’s website at 6:20 p.m. Friday.

McKim said that record cold temperatures typically occur when a shallow layer of cold air settles close to the earth. When that happens, the summit will be warmer than the surface as an inversion occurs. But polar vortexes are more vertical, and the one that moved into the area Friday resulted in frigid temperatures up high.

At 4,867 feet, Whiteface Mountain is the fifth-highest mountain in New York. It is located in Wilmington, about 12 miles away from Lake Placid.

The temperature in Lake Placid fell to minus 21 degrees at 5:20 p.m., with a wind chill of negative 40, according to the National Weather Service.

The wind chill atop Whiteface was at least minus 87 Friday, McKim said.

The mountain’s record wind chill of negative 114 was also set overnight on Valentines Day in February 2016.

McKim anticipated the temperature will continue to drop into the night.

“Sometime over the night would be the lowest point (when) the core of the coldest air rotates east of us at that point,” he said.

Due to the extremely cold weather, the state Department of Environmental Conservation advised people to avoid traveling into the backcountry.