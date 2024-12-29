Whiskey fungus in Mineville: How community concerns and state actions unfolded in 2024

Exploring the impact of mold-like fungus on buildings near WhistlePig distillery

By Gwendolyn Craig

In the northeastern corner of the Adirondack Park, WhistlePig Whiskey built warehouses to store, age and bottle its libations. A few years after the whiskey aging began, residents in the Mineville area started noticing a black moldy substance growing on their houses, cars and fence posts.

At the end of 2023, the Explorer wrote about the growing problem of whiskey fungus, a naturally occurring fungus that tends to proliferate in the presence of ethanol vapors.

In March 2024, the Explorer found testing conducted by the state Department of Environmental Conservation showed a wider spread of whiskey fungus in the area than previously thought. The department ordered WhistlePig Whiskey and its subsidiary, Moriah Ventures, to create a corrective action plan.

The Explorer also found through Freedom of Information Law requests that the DEC was in contact with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regarding the fungus, and inquiries into possible enforcement cases involving the federal Clean Air Act.

In May, the Explorer reported that the whiskey company deflected responsibility for the fungus. But over the summer, WhistlePig submitted a plan that involved cleaning area houses within a specific radius.

Some residents have had their houses cleaned since. But there is still a neighborhood concern over the impacts the fungus could have to health, despite the state Health Department’s position that the fungus is not a public health threat. Neighbors are also frustrated by the fungus growing on trees, gardens, cars and other items not covered under the house cleaning policy.

The Explorer continues to cover this issue into 2025.