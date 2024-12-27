The only independent, nonprofit news organization solely dedicated to reporting on the Adirondack Park.

Black Mountain near Lake George

Sheriff looks into death at Black Mountain

By Times Union

December 27, 2024

By Times Union

 Investigators found the body Saturday of a missing 20-year-old man from Vermont on Black Mountain, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says it appears he died after falling off the edge of a ledge on the mountain. 

Deputies said rescuers were called to the mountain after someone called to say a vehicle that belonged to the victim was found at the trailhead for the mountain. The missing person was from Castleton, Vermont.

State forest rangers, environmental conservation officers and local deputies hiked the mountain in search of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Glens Falls Hospital for an autopsy.

