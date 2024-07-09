Tractor Supply’s focus on ‘rural priorities’ leads to resignations at company’s only Adirondack store

As company rolls back DEI and environmental policies in response to conservative backlash, employees of Ray Brook location quit in protest

By David Escobar

A rollback of corporate policies at a national farm and garden chain has led to local implications at the company’s sole Adirondack location.

Two employees have resigned from the Tractor Supply Company’s Ray Brook location after the company announced plans to eliminate its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and roll back its environmental commitments after weeks of online backlash from conservatives.

According to the Adirondack Daily Enterprise, former general manager of the company’s only Adirondack location, Joe Montello, said he and other employees felt betrayed by Tractor Supply’s statement and policy realignment.

Montello, who identifies as a gay man, also said some customers have told him they will no longer patronize Tractor Supply in the wake of the company’s new policy positions.

In a news release shared on its website, the Brentwood, Tenn.-based company announced sweeping changes to its corporate policy, including eliminating DEI-based initiatives, discontinuing its participation in pride festivals, and withdrawing from its carbon emission goals.

The corporate policy changes were prompted by a campaign launched against the company on X (formerly Twitter) by conservative activist Robby Starbuck. On June 6th, the music video director and former Republican candidate for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District said Tractor Supply was at odds with its conservative customer base.

After Starbuck’s viral online post, Tractor Supply issued a statement in response to the social media backlash.

“We have heard from customers that we have disappointed them,” it said. “We have taken this feedback to heart.”

The company said it will shift its focus toward “rural America priorities including [agricultural] education, animal welfare, veteran causes and being a good neighbor.”

Conservative social media users praised Tractor Supply. But groups including the Human Rights Campaign and GLAAD condemned the company for its decision.

In the wake of Tractor Supply’s public statement and the employee resignations in Ray Brook, Adirondack Diversity Initiative spoke to the Adirondack Daily Enterprise, calling the statement a “shocking betrayal of human rights and dignity, the environment, and our democratic voting rights.”

Photo at top: The exterior of the Tractor Supply store in Ray Brook. Photo by David Escobar