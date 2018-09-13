State seeks Tahawus rail line abandonment

By Michael Virtanen

New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation has asked federal authorities to declare the 30-mile rail line from North Creek to the former Tahawus mine in the central Adirondacks abandoned.

In an application to the Surface Transportation Board filed Sept. 10, New York officials said the line has no active shippers and the owner has “no reasonable prospect for developing future freight service.” That permits a federal finding of abandonment under the test of “public convenience and necessity,” the DEC said.

Calls by the Adirondack Explorer to the attorney and president of Iowa Pacific Holdings, Chicago-based parent company of Saratoga and North Creek Railway, which owns the line, were not returned Thursday.

However, Warren County officials say Denver-based railroad operators and developers have shown interest in buying the line and conducting freight service, while the former owner has removed its trains and nearly all equipment.

“OmniTRAX is pursuing ownership of the line that’s in question,” said Matt Simpson, Horicon supervisor and Public Works Committee chairman. “They have some kind of exclusive right to purchase that line by a certain date. … They have an interest in moving stone out of Tahawus.”

OmniTRAX also has expressed interest in acquiring the 40-mile rail line from North Creek south to Saratoga that Warren County owns, Simpson said Thursday. The county is in the process of drafting a bid request for the lease or sale of its line, he said.

“The information that’s contained in that (abandonment) filing, it doesn’t reflect what’s currently happening,” Simpson said.

OmniTRAX didn’t immediately respond to queries Thursday.

Meanwhile, some conservationists have proposed turning that corridor into a rail trail for recreational use.

According to the DEC filing, suggested storage of up to 2,000 unused tankers and other cars on the Tahawus line by current owner Iowa Pacific, which would go into part of New York’s Forest Preserve, “requires” a federal abandonment finding. Dozens of cars were stored there last winter then removed in the spring after state authorities objected. About half the track runs through state-owned backcountry to the privately owned mine, New York’s filing said.

“There is no interpretation of the Forever Wild Clause (of New York’s Constitution) that would permit SNCR or any actor, public or private, to construct what would be tantamount to a 30-mile rusting steel wall through the heart of the Adirondack Park,” the DEC told the federal board. “Not only would such a use render the single-tracked line utterly useless for freight transportation, it would be anathema to the conservation purposes for which the Forest Preserve was established.”

The Tahawus mine began producing titanium during World War II but ceased operations in 1989. The property was bought earlier this year by Mitchell Stone Products in Tupper Lake, which sells crushed stone from the mine tailings for construction, trucking it to local municipalities and other buyers in the region.

An analysis filed by Mitchell with the state earlier this year said rail shipping was too expensive currently to use it to reach more lucrative markets in New York City and Long Island. However, owner Paul Mitchell has said that could change in the future.

Saratoga and North Creek Railway acquired the line in 2011 and proposed freight service for Tahawus and the Barton mine in North River and also began a tourist train from Saratoga Springs to North Creek. The tourist train shut down this year.

Ed Ellis, president of Iowa Pacific, told Warren County officials that he needed the income from storing cars on the line until the freight business took hold.

New York officials noted that the rail line also faced a $1.3 million federal tax lien as well as $100,000 of property taxes owed to Warren and Essex counties.