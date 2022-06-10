Summer outreach tour: coming to a Stewart’s Shop near you!

Just like you, we love the Adirondacks for so many reasons: The mountains, lakes, streams, unmatched recreation opportunities and unspoiled wilderness.
This is why our dedicated journalists work so hard to deliver comprehensive coverage of the Adirondack Park. Stories about the region’s natural beauty and inspiring outdoor adventures, as well as the threats and opportunities facing its wildlife, fresh water, and rural communities.
This summer, we want to hear from you. What Adirondack issues are important to you? Is there more you’d like to see us report? What’s happening in your community that we need to know about?
We are launching an “Adirondack Listening Tour” beginning June 22 and we hope you’ll join us.
We will be visiting Stewart’s locations around the region–you know, the gathering spot for gas, food, ice cream and conversation in many towns–to hear your thoughts and just get to know you a bit better. We’ll buy you a cup of coffee–or an ice cream cone–in exchange for your ideas for our coverage.
Here’s the list of stops we’ve got planned so far:
- Schroon Lake: 8-10 am Wed, June 22
- Brant Lake: 2-4 pm Wed June 22
- Elizabethtown: 9-11 am Wed June 29
- Keene: 2-4 pm Wed June 29
- Long Lake: 9-11 a.m. Thurs, July 7
- North Creek 9-11 am, Tues, Jul 12
- Indian Lake 2-4pm Tues, July 12
- Tupper Lake 8-10 am, Fri, July 15
- Ticonderoga 9-11 Tues, July 19
- Bolton, 2-4 pm Tues, July 19
- Lake George 9-11 am Wed, July 27
- Lake Luzerne 2-4 pm Wed, July 27
- Northville, 2-4 pm Tues, Aug. 2
If you can’t make one of these events, but want to share your thoughts, send an email to [email protected]. We’ll also be hosting some focus groups via zoom throughout the summer.
Thanks in advance for helping us shape our coverage to do the most good for our Adirondack communities.
