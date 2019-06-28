State to build public restrooms at Lake Flower

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation announced it will build public restrooms in Saranac Lake, by Lake Flower boat ramp.

The restrooms will be by the sidewalks along River Street. Four toilets and two sinks will be available at the facilities for boaters and visitors. The DEC says they will be in place by next year’s boating season.

“We are very pleased that DEC will be building a bathroom at this location,” Saranac Lake Mayor Clyde Rabideau said in a press release from the DEC. “We appreciate the efforts of DEC and Commissioner Basil Seggos. We are most appreciative of Regional Director Bob Stegemann who has been a strong advocate for Saranac Lake throughout the cleanup project and in other matters.”

The construction of the restrooms are part of a restoration project by the DEC and the Village of Saranac Lake. The project was initiated to clean coal tar and contaminants from Lake Flower and remodel certain areas for visitors’ enjoyment.

— Sara Ruberg