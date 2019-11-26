Governor announces millions in grants to Adirondack programs

ADIRONDACK EXPLORER

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced nearly $2 million in state Environmental Protection Fund grants for Adirondack and Catskill “smart growth” projects.

The grants – most of them to Adirondack organizations and communities, with about $335,000 going to the Catskills – were open to applications through the Department of Environmental Conservation. They benefit a range of cultural, scientific, conservation, recreational and sanitation projects around the park.

This round of grants includes some focused on enhancing “age-friendly” communities.

“This funding will leverage existing state investments to spur further economic development within the Park and promote amenities for people of all ages,” Senate Environmental Conservation Committee Chairman Todd Kaminsky said in the governor’s news release.

The Adirondack grants, written as described in the announcement, include: