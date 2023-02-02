Saranac Lake ice palace takes shape

Volunteers forge ahead on annual winter carnival tradition
Photos by Tom French
Known as the IPW 101 (Ice Palace Workers), the volunteers who build the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival’s icy structure each year know their roles without being told. When the doors to the tool trailer open, people scurry for their tool of choice. The pike poles, used to push ice blocks along a channel to the excavator, are the first to go. Ice spuds are also a favorite. The hearty grab the 5-foot-plus ice saws.
Explorer contributor Tom French wrote the above paragraph as an intro to his experiences last year as an ice palace construction volunteer. Tom also took photos this week when he spent a day helping out with the 2023 ice palace.
This year’s event takes place Feb. 3-12 and the theme is “Roman Around the Carnival.”
