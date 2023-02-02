Saranac Lake ice palace takes shape

Morning activity on the ice — 408 blocks were cut on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The blocks are then moved into the channel to the claw. Individuals on the left are making slush — the mortar that keeps the palace together.

Volunteers forge ahead on annual winter carnival tradition

Photos by Tom French

Known as the IPW 101 (Ice Palace Workers), the volunteers who build the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival’s icy structure each year know their roles without being told. When the doors to the tool trailer open, people scurry for their tool of choice. The pike poles, used to push ice blocks along a channel to the excavator, are the first to go. Ice spuds are also a favorite. The hearty grab the 5-foot-plus ice saws.

Ice carver working on a chariot for the 2023 Saranac Lake ice palace.

Explorer contributor Tom French wrote the above paragraph as an intro to his experiences last year as an ice palace construction volunteer. Tom also took photos this week when he spent a day helping out with the 2023 ice palace.

This year’s event takes place Feb. 3-12 and the theme is “Roman Around the Carnival.”

Slushing the high ice.

Whoa! Look what jumped out of the ice and froze instantaneously!

