Ice Palace Accessibility Day returns to Saranac Lake’s Winter Carnival

Team of community members craft plan to make sure all can enjoy the icy spectacle

By David Escobar

Saranac Lake Winter Carnival will host its second annual “Ice Palace Accessibility Day” on Tuesday, Feb. 4, carving out a day for people with disabilities and chronic health conditions to visit one of the festival’s most iconic attractions.

The ice palace construction team, in collaboration with accessibility advocate Nick Friedman of Accessible Adirondack Tourism, has designed features to accommodate a broader range of visitors. Some examples: wider hallways, high-traction floors, and handrails. Additional staff will be on-site to assist visitors with any form of disability.

“This is an opportunity to embrace everyone. Carnival is such a part of the character of Saranac Lake,” Friedman said. “People with disabilities are part of this community.”

In Franklin County, about 12% of residents under the age of 65 report having some form of disability.

On Accessibility Day, vehicles with handicapped placards or license plates can park at the the Lake Flower Boat Launch parking lot adjacent to the ice palace. Complimentary hot drinks and snacks will be available at the History Hut and Gift Shop.

Free bus transportation

People can take advantage of a free wheelchair-accessible bus, provided by Franklin County Transportation. The bus will stop at the Saranac Lake Adult Center, Lake Flower Apartments, DeChantel Apartments, VOA Adirondack Apartments on Lake Street and the Tri-Lakes Center for Independent Living. Contact Accessibility Day organizer DJ Fowler at [email protected] to make a reservation.

Mary Lamica, director of the Tri-Lakes Center for Independent Living, said snowy and icy streets can discourage people with disabilities from venturing outside in the winter. She hopes the event will allow more individuals to participate in the seasonal tradition.

“Everybody deserves a chance to be a part of something,” Lamica said. “They live here in our community. They should not be forgotten about.”

In addition, a magic show at Harrietstown Town Hall will be fully accessible to people with disabilities, including 12 accessible seats with companion seating.

Chrissie Wais, who organized the magic show and is the co-chair of sponsorships at Winter Carnival, said she wants it to be a model of accessibility for future Carnival events.

Saranac Lake’s Winter Carnival officially kicks off on Friday, Jan. 31, with the coronation of the royal court. The official lighting of the Ice Palace and a fireworks display will commence at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

