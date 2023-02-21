Salt task force closes in on final report

Brine streaks on Fox Hill Road seen December 2022 in Edinburg. Photo by Ed Burke

Members meeting to finalize plan to outline park’s salt problem, propose fixes

By Zachary Matson

A government task force charged with recommending ways to reduce road salt use in the Adirondack Park appears to be nearing completion of a long-awaited report outlining the pervasive problem and the panel’s proposed solutions.

Members of the panel met virtually last week to go over final revisions and tweaks to the report, now years in the making. State agencies chairing the task force in December indicated the report was expected to be released early this year.

Some members have said they expected a faster timeline for releasing the report, indicating an original goal of releasing it before snow season or the state budget was proposed. A final budget is due April 1.

Water updates Sign up for the “Water Line” newsletter, with weekly updates about pollution, climate change and development’s impacts on the Adirondacks’ lakes, rivers and streams. Email *



Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Or click here to see all our weekly and daily newsletters

Department of Transportation spokesperson Joe Morrissey on Thursday said while no more public meetings were scheduled the task force continued to finalize the document expected to be released soon.

“Task force members continue to work individually and collaboratively to finalize language that incorporates additional research and consensus made on a variety of issues,” Morrissey said in a statement.

The task force will likely release a summary report and a technical appendix that goes into more detail, according to members. The report will build on a series of road salt reduction pilot programs already in place around the park and propose new programs to test strategies for reducing road salt use at the state, local and private level. Recommendations could also include different funding options and legislative proposals, as well as targets for chloride concentrations in Adirondack waterways. The report will outline best winter road management practices and suggested messaging to the traveling public.

The Adirondack Road Salt Reduction Task Force met in Lake Placid on Monday, April 11. Photo by Mike Lynch

The 14-member panel first met publicly in February 2022 and continued behind closed doors to work in committees throughout the spring and summer, focusing on current effects of road salt use, best practices, public outreach and how to monitor future use.

Task force members shared details of emerging draft recommendations at public events in August and October, indicating the appointed task force members were close to completing their work.

Legislation creating the task force originally envisioned the report being finalized by December 2021, but task force members had not even been appointed by that time.