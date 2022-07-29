Public invited to weigh in on rail trail, impact on wetlands

The Adirondack Rail Trail abuts some wetlands in the nine-mile segment between Floodwood and Tupper Lake. Photo by Phil Brown.

By Gwendolyn Craig

The Adirondack Park Agency is seeking public comments about the building of the Adirondack Rail Trail and its impact on wetlands.

The 34-mile multi-use trail connecting Tupper Lake and Lake Placid will be built out in phases through 2024. In an environmental notice bulletin, the DEC said the entire project build-out will impact less than 0.5 acres of wetlands. The trail will cross the towns of Tupper Lake, Santa Clara, Harrietstown and North Elba.

The APA is accepting public comments on the wetlands impacts through Aug. 4. Comments may be submitted in writing to Bart Haralson at P.O. Box 99, Route 86, Ray Brook, NY 12977 or to [email protected]. Phone comments may also be made to (518) 891-4050.

At the monthly APA meeting in July, Megan Phillips provided commissioners an update on the trail’s progress and alerted them to the comment period. Phillips, the agency’s deputy planning director, said the DEC is in phase one of four.

Construction bids have been received for building out the first section of trail from Lake Placid to Saranac Lake. Phillips said that will be finished in 2023. Phase two will build out the trail from Route 86 by the Aubuchon Hardware store in Saranac Lake to Floodwood Road in Tupper Lake. The final stretch in Tupper Lake is expected to be finished by 2024.

The agency is also accepting public comments on the repair and rehabilitation of Sperry Pond Dam on Route 30 in the Town of Long Lake. The dam is owned by Cedar Heights Timber. The work involves wetlands and thus requires APA review. The project will bring the dam up to the DEC’s safety requirements.

The comment period ends Aug. 4. Feedback should be submitted to Trevor Fravor at the Adirondack Park Agency, P.O. Box 99, Route 86, Ray Brook, NY 12977 or to [email protected].

Broadalbin cabins

A company called LeCavanna out of Putnam County is looking to build a new tourist accommodation in the Town of Broadalbin. The APA is seeking public comments by Aug. 4.

The outfit plans to erect eight 14-foot by 22-foot tent platforms for 14-foot by 16-foot tents. It also wants to convert an existing garage and house into a check-in building and bathouse, expand the existing wastewater treatment system and build a new parking area, according to the project description.

Comments should be submitted to Trevor Fravor at the same addresses as above.

Sign up for Gwen’s weekly “Adirondack Report” newsletter

Email *



Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Or click here to see the full slate of daily and weekly newsletters