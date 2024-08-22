The only independent, nonprofit news organization solely dedicated to reporting on the Adirondack Park.

Donate
Subscribe

Environment

DEC probes illegal dumping of 55-gallon oil drums in Keene wilderness

By Gwendolyn Craig

August 22, 2024

Explore More: Department of Environmental Conservation, keene, spill

Spill response team cleaned up contaminated soil along Route 73

By Gwendolyn Craig

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is investigating who dumped a bunch of 55-gallon rusty oil drums on wilderness land in Keene.

The seven drums, one leaking tar, were discovered along an embankment off state Route 73 last month.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.


The DEC’s spill response team with the Division of Environmental Remediation responded to a call on July 23 reporting the drums and found them in the Giant Mountain Wilderness about two miles southeast of Chapel Pond. 

About two gallons of tar had spilled from one of the drums that appeared to be full with about five gallons of residual material, the DEC said. Six of the drums were empty. Though the drums were in view of a tributary to the North Fork of the Bouquet River, the DEC said there was no indication of water contamination.

NRC East Environmental Services cleaned up the site on July 24 by scraping the contaminated soil and removing the drums, according to DEC records. The spill cleanup cost an estimated $5,000.

The DEC is awaiting a final spill closure report and is probing to find those responsible. The department could issue a violation under a section of Navigation Law, which could carry a fine of more than $25,000 for each offense.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.


New York’s spill hotline receives about 16,000 calls annually, according to the DEC. To report a spill, call 1-800-457-7362

oil spill off Route 73
oil spill off Route 73
oil spill Route 73
oil spill off Route 73
oil spill off Route 73
oil spill off Route 73

All photos: The state Department of Environmental Conservation and contractors respond to seven abandoned drums, some leaking tar, off an embankment on State Route 73 in Keene. Photo courtesy of NYSDEC

Share this article

More to Explore

Gwendolyn Craig

Gwen is an award-winning journalist covering environmental policy for the Explorer since January 2020. She is a member of the Legislative Correspondents Association of New York. Gwen has worked at various news outlets since 2015. She has a master's degree in journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. Contact her at (518) 524-2902 or gwen@adirondackexplorer.org. Sign up for Gwen’s newsletter here.

View all articles by this author

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *