Hochul speaks out against reduction in border crossings hours

Reduction in hours slated for January at 4 NY-Canada border crossings

By Chris Hippensteel, Investigative Reporter

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul has expressed strong disapproval of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s recent move to reduce hours of operations at four New York-Canada border crossings beginning in January.

Four New York border crossings — Chateauguay, Overton Corners, Rouses Point, and Trout River — will cease operating 24 hours a day and will begin closing overnight, according to a news release from Customs and Border Patrol. CPB also plans to reduce operating hours at dozens of other ports of entry at the U.S.-Canada border.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

The changes will reroute overnight cross-border traffic in New York to other ports of entry, such as Champlain, Massena, and Fort Covington, that will continue to operate at all hours.

The changes to each port of entry’s hours are as follows:

Chateauguay: 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Overton Corners: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Rouses Point: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Trout River: 6 a.m.-6 p.m

The Massena border crossing into Canada will remain open 24 hours a day, while four other NY-Canada crossings will see a reduction in hours starting in January. Explorer file photo by Nancie Battaglia

In a news release this week, Hochul called out what she characterized as a withdrawal of federal support on New York’s border at a time when the state is facing high levels of illegal southbound crossings. But there is no indication that border patrol officials are cutting resources devoted to stopping illegal crossings, which usually occur between ports of entry.

“My administration has already taken actions to further defend our northern border: redirecting $5 million in federal, state homeland security program funding to enhance security efforts at New York’s border with Canada, including by purchasing additional tools to support investigations into transnational criminal organizations,” Hochul said. “While these important resources will help keep New Yorkers safe and manage the spike in illegal border crossings, greater federal support is crucial to meet the magnitude of migration we are seeing.”

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Border patrol officials said the changes — which were made in collaboration with the Canadian Border Services Agency — are part of an effort to better allocate the agency’s resources. Travelers affected by the reduced hours at some border crossings will have alternatives “within a reasonable driving distance,” the agency said.

“This will allow CBP to increase border security while facilitating legitimate cross-border trade and travel,” the agency said. “CBP officers will be deployed to busier ports of entry, enabling the agency to use its resources most effectively for its critical national security and border security missions.”