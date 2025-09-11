North Country left out of New York’s in-person energy plan hearings 

NYSERDA offers only virtual meetings for region as state seeks input on 15-year clean energy transition plan

By Mike Lynch

State representatives are visiting cities throughout New York this month to get feedback on the state’s proposed energy plan for the next 15 years, but they won’t be stopping in the North Country.

Instead, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) is encouraging residents from this region to listen to webcasts of meetings in other areas or join one of the two virtual hearings, which take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13 and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30.

The decision not to hold a meeting in the Adirondacks has drawn some criticism, including from state Assemblyman Matt Simpson, a Republican who represents much of the eastern Adirondacks. Simpson is calling for in-person hearings to be held in the North Country.

“What we need most is people to be heard, and more importantly, for NYSERDA to hear from people and be part of this process,” Simpson said.

Simpson also has been critical of the state’s plan to transition to clean energy from fossil fuels, such as natural gas and oil, that is outlined in the plan.

“Wind and solar does produce energy, but is it going to produce energy when it’s most needed,” Simpson said.

Adirondack Council spokesperson John Sheehan also was critical of the state not having a meeting in the Adirondacks, but he was more supportive of the plan because of its efforts to use clean energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.

“We always like to see the state hold hearings for the Adirondacks, for anything that has an impact on the park,” Sheehan said. “It gives the communities an opportunity to participate in ways that are different from having to do it online, and so we would prefer that they do that.”

A heat pump system at a house in Saranac. Photo by Mike Lynch

“That said, there is not a lot in the plan that directly impacts land use or pollution in a negative way in the Adirondacks. In fact, it could be said it’s the opposite, that there will be an improvement in terms of climate, greenhouse gas and emissions that affect the environment and public health.”

The energy plan notes that New York has already experienced the impacts of climate change, which are “increasing conditions that will increase the frequency and severity of extreme events.” That includes more frequent heavy rainfall and flooding but also short-term droughts and rising temperatures.

The energy plan attempts to meet the state’s clean energy and climate targets set forth by the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act with the goal of reducing those environmental impacts. The act calls for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 and 85% by 2050.

But the energy plan says that factors such as supply chain disruptions, global economic inflation and a change in energy policy from the federal administration, including planned denial of permits for wind generation, have led to “considerable uncertainty” in the state meeting its 2030 goal of reducing emissions by 40%.

The 2024 statewide greenhouse gas report found that 76% of emissions statewide in 2022 were from the energy sector. Roughly three-quarters of primary energy use comes from fossil fuels, mainly natural gas and petroleum.

The plan calls for a continued buildout of systems that rely on electricity, including heat pumps and electric vehicles. To meet those demands with clean energy, the state will have to continue to develop wind and solar energy, increase battery storage capacity, and add nuclear power. In-state renewable electricity generation could increase by 80% or more between 2035 and 2045.

The planning scenarios estimate that 17% to 24% of residential homes will have heat pumps and 53% to 59% of light-duty vehicles will be zero emission.

While the plan calls for more clean energy, it still estimates that by 2040,fossil fuel-based sources will still be part of the energy sector. It estimates natural gas will be the largest source of energy, followed by electricity, and petroleum fuels.

Anyone who wishes to make an oral comment may preregister to do so at one of the virtual hearings or may submit their comments in writing.

More information about the meetings is below:

Virtual hearing – Saturday, September 13

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84515836765

Event number: 845 1583 6765

Call in number: 1-646-931-3860

No call-in access code required.



The full schedule of public hearings is available at: energyplan.ny.gov/Get-Involved/Hearings



The instructions on how to provide a written comment are available at: energyplan.ny.gov/Get-Involved/Comment.