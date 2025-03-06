New York correction officers vote on deal that could end walk-out

Thousands of striking officers, including from Clinton Correctional Facility, could be back to work as early as Friday

By Brendan J. Lyons, Managing Editor of Times Union

Striking correction officers were voting on a new, informal contract offer that could end their walkout and create a committee to determine whether certain provisions of a law that regulates solitary confinement could be adjusted.

A person close to the negotiations told the Times Union on Thursday afternoon that a deal is imminent and thousands of officers could return to work as early as Friday morning.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

The unsanctioned votes by officers at multiple prisons across New York were unfolding as the strike enters its 18th day, crippling operations in the facilities and requiring more than 6,500 New York National Guard troops to be deployed to assist with security. It’s possible that agreements could be reached with officers at individual facilities.

New York’s prison strike could end this week as correction officers are voting on an amended agreement with the state. It includes setting up a committee of lawmakers, union leaders and corrections officials to study adjustments to the HALT Act that regulates the use of solitary confinement. Times Union article photo.

Striking correction officers at Clinton Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in Dannemora, voted informally Thursday morning. They broke into two groups outside the prison — those for and those against the offer. According to a person who was present, the striking workers agreed to return to duty on Friday if the offer is accepted by corrections Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello III is signed.

It includes pay increases, limits on mandatory overtime and an assurance that officers who have been on strike will be able to return to their jobs without discipline. Many of those provisions were included in a formal deal negotiated last week by a mediator. That offer also was rejected by thousands of correction officers who have remained on strike.

A spokesman for the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, which was not involved in the voting, issued a statement late Thursday morning noting that “outside parties (are) attempting to interject themselves into negotiations on behalf of some officers.”

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

“To be clear, NYSCOPBA is the only organization that legally can negotiate on its members behalf and many of the concessions that are being reported in the (Times Union) article are already included in the mediator’s consent award that NYSCOPBA negotiated with (the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision) and the state last week,” the statement reads. “Any vote to return to work that is allegedly occurring would be by individual officers at facilities where members continue to strike. Nothing more.”

One of the top concerns of the prison officers has been their inability to discipline inmates who engage in violence, including assaults on staff. They are seeking a return of a “keep-lock” provision that would not segregate inmates in special housing units but would enable them to be kept in their cells or cubes as a form of discipline.

That process would still allow the inmates limited freedom, according to correction officers, but provide a form of discipline that might prevent bad behavior and encourage someone to behave in order to have all privileges restored. The inmates would still be allowed to have tablets, attend meals — if they are not in a maximum-security facility — and be outside in a segregated area for an hour per day.

“We find ourselves very frustrated as a group of security staff,” said a correction officer who works at a central New York prison, and spoke on condition of anonymity. “What do you do when you have someone that really does not want to conform — and that can be up to and including serious assault.”

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

The proposed committee would include representatives of the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, which represents roughly 14,000 correction officers, Council 82, the Public Employees Federation, the Civil Service Employees Association and the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. There would also be representatives from the Legislature — one Democrat and one Republican each from the Assembly and Senate.

Martuscello was at the Capitol on Thursday and visited the office of Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. Sources said he also contacted other legislative leaders.

“Being locked up and throwing away the key will make anyone go nuts,” the officer from central New York said. “What our side is … when you and I offend our fellow citizens and commit a felony, we have to be removed from the general population of citizens. But in prison, they’re all felons. … So they need to be removed from that population. There is no other choice. It kind of leaves us in a bad position because if you don’t want to segregate these non-conforming inmates, what are you supposed to do as a deterrent?”

Correction officers at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, pictured here on Thursday, are voting on a new offer to try and end their strike. Times Union article photo.

There is also a provision to revisit what constitutes an assault on staff members.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

A spokesman for HALT Solidarity Campaign, an advocacy group that pushes for changes in the correctional system on behalf of prisoners, said that in the wake of two recent incidents in which inmates died after being beaten by correction officers, “it’s unconscionable that DOCCS would even consider renegotiating its contract with NYSCOPBA to give them greater power to torture people in their custody, as well as pay increases and amnesty for a work stoppage that has killed people.”

“If the contract is to be reopened, it should be solely about increasing accountability for abusive guards,” said Anisah Sabur, a spokesman for the group. “Worse still, the reported committee on the HALT Solitary Law reportedly wouldn’t include the survivors of solitary confinement or family members of people who died in solitary who led the eight year campaign to enact this law.”

Many state prisons are operating with roughly 20 to 25 percent of their normal level of staff, with officers working at least 12-hour shifts every day of the week. The agreement would keep those 12-hour shifts in place until normal operations resume and then return to 8-hour shifts with regular days off when facilities are operating with adequate staffing levels.

The officers also are seeking 3-grade pay increases — corrections officials have acknowledged higher pay would help with hiring and retention of workers. But their pay rates are set by state civil service rules and the corrections department countered that would be under the purview of that agency; the review process for pay increases, however, could be expedited.

Any employees who were told their absences were considered a resignation — or have been terminated — would be allowed to return to full duty without discipline.

Seven inmates have died during the strike, including a 22-year-old man serving a five-year sentence for weapons possession who died after he was subjected to physical force by members of a Correctional Emergency Response team at Mid-State Correctional Facility in Oneida County on Saturday. His death is being treated as a homicide and is under investigation by State Police.

The death of Messiah Nantwi prompted the second homicide investigation in less than four months in which correction officers are under scrutiny for their use of physical force involving the death of an inmate. On Dec. 9, 43-year-old Robert L. Brooks was beaten to death by correction officers at Marcy Correctional Facility, which is next door to Mid-State in Oneida County.

Thirteen correction officers are facing criminal charges in Brooks’ death, including six who have been charged with murder, three charged with manslaughter and one charged with tampering with evidence. Another three officers have agreed to plead guilty to reduced charges and cooperate in that investigation, according to Onondaga County District Attorney William J. Fitzpatrick, whose office is handling the homicide case as a special prosecutor.

The state attorney general’s office is empowered under state law to investigate — and if warranted prosecute — criminal cases in which civilians die during encounters with law enforcement officers, including correction officers. The office has not said whether it will handle the investigation of Nantwi’s death but two sources familiar with the matter said that Fitzpatrick may be asked to handle the case as a special prosecutor.

Top photo: Correction officers at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora were voting on Thursday on a new labor offer. Times Union article photo.