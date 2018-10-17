Man charged with illegally killing bears

By MIKE LYNCH

A Morrisonville man is due in court later this month after he admitted to killing four bears over a bait pile, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. The bears included a sow and her two cubs.

Loren G Labombard, 47, was charged with three counts of killing a bear over the legal limit, three counts of illegally killing a bear, failing to tag bears as required, and killing bears over a pre-established bait pile.

According to a press release, DEC received a tip on Sept. 22 from a concerned citizen that someone had shot multiple bears, including a sow and two cubs. Labombard was charged two days later.

ECO Chris Lagree interviewed Labombard at his home on Sept. 24, where he admitted to taking the four bears, according to DEC. The bears were seized from a garage at Labombard’s home.

Early bear season takes place from Sept. 15 to Oct. 12 in much of northern New York. It is illegal to hunt over a bait pile.

Labombard is scheduled to appear in the town of Saranac court on Oct. 30.