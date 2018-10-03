Lake George group targets major cut in road salt

Having gathered support from all the municipalities in the Lake George watershed and studied the issue while gathering data for the past three years, an environmental group is hoping for a 50 percent cut in road salt use there by 2020.

“It’s called the acid rain of our time,” Eric Siy, executive director of The Fund For Lake George, told municipal officials and environmentalists gathered Thursday at the Fort William Henry Conference Center.

He was likening deposition from Midwestern coal-fired power plants that made Adirondack lakes more acidic before tougher federal smokestack controls to winter salt entering ground and surface water and the 32-mile-long lake and changing its chemistry.

The Fund has been helping town and village public works departments buy better snowplow blades that can more closely follow road contours and trucks that spread brine ahead of snowstorms to prevent ice and snow from sticking to roadways,. Both are credited with reducing the salt needed to make roadways safe for driving.

About 15,000 metric tons of road salt are applied yearly in the watershed and probably a nearly equal amount on private parking lots, Siy told the group’s fourth annual “Salt Summit.” Every municipality within the basin has signed a memorandum supporting better practices to cut salt use, he said.

The 2020 goal is to have all the municipalities implement best practices while engaging the private sector to join the effort.

Lake George Waterkeeper keeper Chris Navitsky said the Town of Lake George over the past two years has cut its salt use by 30 to 40 percent that way. The town’s plow drivers and supervisors received an award Thursday for certification in “sustainable winter management.”

Other practices include calibrating salt spreaders, monitoring amounts used, and salting appropriately depending on conditions including road temperature. Those steps also cut amounts used and municipal costs.

New York’s Department of Transportation this winter plans to test better management practices for salting 17 miles of Route 9N north from Lake George Village and 16 miles of Route 86 from Lake Placid to Wilmington.

The pilot project followed a recent study by the Adirondack Watershed Institute at Paul Smiths College showing high concentrations of salt components sodium and chloride in lakes and wells downslope from state roads in the Adirondack Park, where waterways naturally have very little salt. The study showed the state uses far higher salt concentrations than municipalities, some of which just plow or also apply sand for driving traction.

“We think we can reduce our application rates a little bit,” said Rob Fitch, director of DOT’s Office of Maintenance. They plan to try brine on Route 9N and some aggregates for traction on Route 86, use the segmented plow blades and closely calibrate salt spreaders and monitor use. They may be able to cut some salting runs, he said.

“We’re looking for a better balance,” Fitch said. “We need to balance that with the need to maintain safe roadways.”