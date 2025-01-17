Key wetlands protected near Lake George

Lake George Land Conservancy buys 45 acres near Huddle Bay

By Mike Lynch

The Lake George Land Conservancy (LGCL) has purchased 45 acres that are mostly wetlands off of Lake George in the town of Bolton, it announced this week.

Located in Huddle Bay and along Homer Point Road, the protected area is 90 percent wetlands, including a stretch of 2,500 feet of Lake George shoreline.

Huddle Bay is south of downtown Bolton Landing, a popular tourism destination for boaters in the summer months. It is also the home of LGLC, which owns properties around the lake including several in the immediate area.

“This natural land will forever protect the water quality of Lake George while providing important wildlife habitat and scenic enjoyment to residents and visitors alike,” LGLC Executive Director Mike Horn said.

The 45-acres purchased by the Lake George Land Conservancy is in the town of Bolton. Illustration courtesy of LGLC

The wetlands preserve water quality by naturally filtering pollutants, sediments, and excess nutrients before they can enter the lake, according to LGLC.

The wetlands on the property include several ecosystem types, including a black spruce-tamarack bog. This rare ecosystem provides habitat to a wide variety of animals for shelter, food, and breeding. Evidence of deer, black bear, bobcat, coyote, and small mammals has been observed on the property.

The land trust purchased the property for $230,600 on Dec. 23 from the Gillies family, calling it a “bargain sale” because the landowners wanted to see the land protected.

LGLC doesn’t plan to add any recreation infrastructure to the property due to the sensitivity of the landscape.

“The long-term plan and near term plan is to manage the property for water quality protection and for natural habitat,” said LGLC Communications Director Sarah Hoffman. “Public recreation is not appropriate for this property, though it could be great for bird watching or simply enjoying the view from Huddle Bay.”

The waters of Huddle Bay can be accessed by the public via Huddle Bay Road, where there is a canoe and kayak launch.

LGLC used a Water Quality Improvement Project grant from the State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) for land purchase.