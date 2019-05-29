State looks to extend invasive species protections

By MICHAEL VIRTANEN

New York’s Senate has voted to extend Department of Environmental Conservation authority to prevent the spread of invasive aquatic species, though the measure doesn’t contain the statutory provision sought by environmental advocates to make boat washing mandatory.

It would extend that DEC authority for one year through June 1, 2020. A similar bill was introduced recently in the Assembly but hasn’t advanced yet.

“That’s something we were pushing them very hard to do,” said Neil Woodworth, executive director of the Adirondack Mountain Club. He’s confident the Assembly will follow and continue the department’s authority to combat invasives, he said.

“We’re disappointed that it didn’t make it (boat washing) mandatory as it is on Lake George,” Woodworth said.

The state’s Lake George Park Commission, citing support from all nine municipalities around that lake, already requires the inspection of all trailered boats before launching them on the popular Adirondack lake. If not already cleaned, drained and dry, they are to be decontaminated.

That applies to motorboats, personal watercraft, jet skis and sailboats. It does not apply to canoes, kayaks and other car-top watercraft.

According to the DEC, its regulations since 2016 have required boat owners take “reasonable precautions” to clean, drain and dry their vessels, trailers and docks before launching them in any public water body.

The department maintains disposal facilities at its boat launches. Since 2014, its regulations have required watercraft not launch or leave those sites with visible plant or animal matter attached.

The prohibition on possession, transport, importation, sale, purchase and introduction of select invasive species carries penalties ranging from a warning for a first violation to a $1,000 fine for a fourth offense.

Its guidance calls for disinfecting fishing gear.

Shortly before the Memorial Day weekend, state authorities urged that boaters driving north into the Adirondacks use the free boat-washing station at the rest area on I-87 in Queensbury at the southern edge of the Adirondack Park.

The Adirondack Council, which advocates amending the pending bills to mandate boat washing, urged visitors to use the Northway stop.

“We need a network of decontamination stations like this one at all of the entrances to the park,” Executive Director Willie Janeway said. “It isn’t practical to put them on all 11,000 lakes and ponds, or even at all river-based boat launches in a park with 30,000 miles of rivers, brooks and streams. But we can create a network of stations at convenient, roadside locations throughout the park, and just outside of the park.”

The Senate-passed bill authorizes continuing the conservation law relating to aquatic invasive, preventing their spread and penalties.

In a memo accompanying his companion bill, Assembly Environmental Conservation Committee Chairman Steve Englebright wrote that its purpose is to prevent the spread by prohibiting the launch of watercraft or floating docks “without taking reasonable precautions to remove visible plant or animal matter by washing, draining and drying.”

He noted that the state for more than a decade has acknowledged the threat to its environment and economy and has spent millions of dollars trying to rid invaders from its waters. Recreational boating is a key means for spreading the non-native plants including hydrilla, Eurasian water milfoil and European water chestnut, and invasive animals including zebra mussels and the spiny waterflea, he wrote.

According to Englebright, a Long Island Democrat, several states have adopted similar legislation, as have several Adirondack counties and towns. They include Washington, Warren, Tomkins, Essex and Schuyler counties and the towns of Lake Pleasant, Santa Clara, Harrietstown, North Elba, Lake Placid, Franklin and Brighton, resulting in inconsistent and varying rules.