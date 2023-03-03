Adirondack Explorer

First issue of 2023
The only independent, nonprofit news organization solely dedicated to reporting on the Adirondack Park.
Be part of our reader-supported journalism.
Nonprofit voice of the park.
Home » Stories » How will climate change alter history?

How will climate change alter history?

Leave a Comment

Historic photo of Long Lake, where historian Hallie Bond has researched for a statewide climate assessment. Photo provided by Gail Huntley

An Adirondack historian is researching how climate change will affect culture and history for a statewide climate assessment 

By Chloe Bennett

Across the state, extreme weather including hurricanes, rising sea levels and the heat island effect are changing the way people live. But the impacts of climate change will also affect economies and culture, prompting the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to launch a two-year assessment of the state’s future. 

Around 80 people in different parts of the state are working on sections of the study that look at climate impacts on transportation, agriculture, energy and more. Last summer, Long Lake Town Historian Hallie Bond joined the team to research how climate change will alter community culture, including historical societies and museums. 

The New York State Climate Impacts Assessment is aimed at policymakers, Bond said, and will be accessible enough for people outside of scientific fields to understand. The report was set to finish early this year but is now expected this summer according to NYSERDA spokesperson Alice Oldfather. 

Sign up for Climate Matters, a free weekly newsletter

Or click here to see all our weekly and daily newsletters

Bond said she welcomed the opportunity to take part in the assessment because it contributed to the broader fight against climate change. “The only way we’re gonna deal with it is, tackle it,” she said. “We can’t just sit back and throw up our hands and say, ‘it’s too big.’”

Bond, who was curator for the Adirondack Museum, now known as the Adirondack Experience, for 30 years, is part of a team identifying societal and economic issues that will worsen with climate change. One immediate problem is the location of some historic sites and buildings. On top of being poorly funded, Bond said, many historical societies are built near water which can leave them vulnerable to flooding. 

“So all of this combines to put them at great risk because they usually aren’t prepared for issues of climate change like flooding and a lot of rain in particular, and they don’t have the money to do anything about it,” she said. 

Long Lake Town Historian Hallie Bond stands in green grass with mountains behind her.
Long Lake Historian Hallie Bond stands on her family’s property in Jefferson County, Colorado.

The Penfield Museum and Homestead, located near Ticonderoga, is already threatened by the effects of climate change, Bond said. The nearby dam responsible for Penfield Pond was damaged after Hurricane Irene in 2011, and it may require removal. 

Combing through science journals and records, Bond said she was able to see the effects of climate change at a more detailed level. Now, the climate impact on culture is impossible to miss, she said. 

“You hear about these horrible stories of floods in Bangladesh and storms in the south and big fires in the west,” she said. “But here we sit in the Adirondacks, except for this weird winter, basically not seeing the problem.”

The assessment will be published on NYSERDA’s website and will include projections about the state’s future climate, how the state’s economy is impacted by climate change and a peer-reviewed report with adaptation strategies. 

“Climate change is here, it’s real and no state has felt its impact more than New York,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press release announcing the assessment’s launch. “From hurricanes like Sandy and Ida, to seven feet of snow in Buffalo, we have seen our weather continue to grow more extreme each year.

More to Explore

Subscribe to print/digital issues of Adirondack Explorer,
delivered 7 times a year to your mailbox and/or inbox

START HERE

Recommended Stories

About Chloe Bennett

Chloe Bennett is a climate change reporter based in Lake Placid, NY. Originally from North Texas, Chloe has always been drawn to the natural world. In 2022, she graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY where she focused on environmental reporting and audio production. She grew a deep appreciation for the Adirondack Park while interning for the Explorer in the summer of 2022.

View all posts by Chloe Bennett

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Is the state kicking the can into another winter season? WAITING FOR THE ROAD SALT REPORT
+

Like what you're reading?

Join the community of people powering our rigorous, nonprofit Adirondack journalism with a donation.
ONE TIME
MONTHLy

Wait! Before you go:

Catch up on all your Adirondack
news, delivered weekly to your inbox