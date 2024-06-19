How to protect yourself during extreme heat

Sudden spike in temperatures across the Adirondacks could impact people’s health

By Chloe Bennett

Temperatures in parts of the Adirondacks will soar into the 80s and 90s this week. Anticipated record-breaking warmth in the North Country could trigger heat-related illnesses for some people.

A high-pressure system that caused sweltering conditions for southwestern states in recent weeks is shifting to the eastern part of the country, science nonprofit Climate Central reports. Heat waves are becoming more common, scientists say, as countries continue to release heat-trapping greenhouse gases through fossil fuel production.

Although the Adirondack Park is usually a cooler clime than the rest of the state, a heat dome is intensifying conditions in specific regions. Some of the park is under a Category 4 alert from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which indicates a rare or long-duration extreme heat event.

Parts of the Adirondacks are under a Category 4 advisory by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday, June 19. Screenshot from NOAA online tool

What does heat-related illness look like and how do hospitals respond?

Inside hospitals and other health centers, shades are drawn, water pitches are refilled and unnecessary lights are shut off to protect patients from the outside heat, said Debra Galatioto, chief of nursing initiatives and infection control at Hudson Headwaters. The healthcare network has urgent care centers in Glens Falls and Warrensburg.

Patients usually visit hospitals or urgent care centers with symptoms of dizziness or excessive sweat, Galatioto said, who worked as a nurse for years before moving to administrative roles. Sometimes, people stop sweating altogether, a dangerous sign of heat illness.

Confusion, weakness or general malaise can point to heat sickness, she said. Usually, someone other than the patient first notices the symptoms.

“Patients would come to the emergency room in a hospital or in the offices, they may come to an urgent care, typically brought in by others because the person who’s displaying these symptoms, they’re not always aware of it,” Galatioto said.

This year, medical staff received additional heat illness resources from county public health departments. Warren County, for example, advised medical centers against running a fan in a hot room to avoid circulating warm air.

“That isn’t something that we’ve always thought about, because the heat is more than we’ve seen in previous years,” Galatioto said. “It’s just reminders of our basics that we’ve learned in nursing school or medical school.”

How to protect yourself during a heat wave

As the park experiences more days in the 80s and 90s, professionals suggest a few strategies for preventing heat sickness. Seeking out cooler air is one simple way to beat the heat.

Many homes in the North Country are without air conditioning units, but grocery stores and public libraries can provide a cooler refuge, Susan Powers, director of the Institute for a Sustainable Environment at Clarkson University, said. Opening windows at night, then shutting them to trap the cool air can help at home.

Making use of shaded trails and the Adirondack region’s many water bodies can also help people regulate their temperatures. But Galatioto said people should limit their outdoor activities during the heat wave to before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

“Remember that the best cure is prevention. Try to stay cool and stay hydrated and try to relax and enjoy the Adirondacks when they’re cool in the early morning and later evenings.” Debra Galatioto, chief of nursing initiatives and infection control at Hudson Headwaters

Other ways to stay cool

Buildings open to the public with cool air are scattered throughout the region. The state’s list of cooling centers is available by county. Hours of operation are listed next to the buildings’ contact information.

Most Adirondack counties have cooling centers inside libraries. Some counties, including Franklin, Hamilton and Herkimer do not have reported cooling centers.

To help make New York’s state parks and beaches more accessible, Gov. Kathy Hochul has waived entrance fees June 19 and 20.

Check on your neighbors during extreme heat

Some groups are more prone to heat illness than others, including extremely young or elderly people. Remembering to check on them during high-temperature days is critical, Powers said.

“People get sort of shut-in in the winter with snow and ice,” she said. “And now we have to think about those same ways of being a community and taking care of each other … in the summer as well. We know how to do it.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people older than 65 do not adjust to extreme heat the way younger people do. Medications or existing illnesses can make the effects of heat more intense.

Last summer, health agencies reported a significant increase in hospital visits related to heat illness. The CDC released data in April showing how unprecedented heat waves tied to a rise in medical treatment, though the states most affected were in the South.

Still, preparing for more heat is crucial amid global warming, Powers said.

“There are all sorts of things that we have to get ready for as the climate changes: more floods, more drought, more ice storms and more extreme heat are all part of our climate change future,” she said. “Supporting our communities and thinking of things like cooling centers is really important.”