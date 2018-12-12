Hiker rescued on Algonquin Peak

Forest rangers rescued a snowshoer who lost his way while exploring Algonquin Peak recently.

State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Ray Brook dispatch office received a transferred call from Essex County 911 reporting a lost 38-year-old male hiker on snowshoes from Ottawa, Canada, near the summit of Algonquin Peak at 2:44 p.m. on Dec. 10

Initially, the hiker lost the trail and could not find it due to high winds above treeline, according to the DEC. The hiker was unable to follow dispatcher instructions to use his compass and get back on the trail.

Due to the possibility of hypothermia and with the hiker experiencing severe leg cramps, four forest rangers were sent to help the man. As daylight was fading, the hiker decided to shelter in place in a bivy and wait for the rangers.

Two rangers set out on snowmobiles from the Adirondak Loj at 4:40 p.m., but were unable to continue past Macintyre Brook due to open water and poor snow conditions. Continuing on foot, they reached the hiker at 8:47 p.m. at the coordinates provided by 911.

Rangers assisted the hiker with warm weather gear, food, and liquids before starting to descend the trail. Additional rangers were staged along the trail to assist if needed. By 12:16 a.m., rangers and the hiker reached the Adirondak Loj. Declining further medical care, the hiker drove himself to his hotel nearby.