Straight talk about High Peaks management

The new ADK sign at Cascade off state Route 73 in the High Peaks region of the Adirondack Park. Photo by Mike Lynch

Adirondack Explorer and Adirondack Mountain Club are hosting a conversation around education, hikers in High Peaks region

The Adirondack Explorer wrapped up its series on solutions to managing the flow of hikers coming to the High Peaks region in its May/June issue. Now we’ve teamed up with the Adirondack Mountain Club, for a panel discussion on this topic. We’ll talk through some of the plans already in place and others being considered for the region, with a focus on education for visitors and data collection for decision-makers.

Panelists include Julia Goren, deputy executive director for the Adirondack Mountain Club; Peter Karis, VP of parks and stewardship for Open Space Institute; Peter Pettengill, associate professor of environmental studies at St. Lawrence University; and Jill Weiss, a researcher with SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

This will take place in person at the former Cascade Ski Center, now owned by Adirondack Mountain Club.

This event is free, and donations are appreciated, and will be split between the two nonprofit organizations. Seating limited to 75.