Help is on the way: Hamilton County workforce housing

An example of the type of cabins that will be installed for workers in Hamilton County. Photo courtesy of https://lancasterlogcabins.com/project-gallery/

Project name: Hamilton County Industrial Development Agency Workforce Housing.

What’s the design? Prefabricated log cabins with full kitchens, two bedrooms, one bath with porch and washer-dryer hookups. Park Model Log Cabins – Lancaster Log Cabins

What do the cabins cost?: Each cabin is $56,200, on land owned by the county.

Are there other costs?: Beside the initial cabin cost, the site work will be about $30,000 to get in the pads, electricity, water and sewer.

Who will they serve?: They will be located in Lake Pleasant. Four cabins will be for seasonal workforce housing for Oak Mountain Ski Center staff and two will be for county/municipal employees.

Are there any income limitations?: No.

What made the project possible?: The Hamilton County IDA has funds from a previous land sale that cannot be easily repurposed under state regulations. “We can’t loan or gift our monies so we are investing them in what we see as a dire need in our community, said IDA Director Christy Wilt. “If we are successful with this project, we may try to replicate it in other towns in Hamilton County.”

Other benefits: The project will put the acreage back on the tax rolls, where it currently is not.

— Tim Rowland