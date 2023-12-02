Groups to state: Take action on road salt

Task force members and Adirondack nonprofits urge Gov. Hochul to follow through on report recommendations

By Zachary Matson

In a pair of letters sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul last month, the members of a salt reduction task force and a coalition of Adirondack nonprofits urged action on proposals to reduce salt use in the Adirondack Park.

All 10 of the task force members appointed by Hochul joined the letter, while the other members represented the departments of Transportation, Health and Environmental Conservation and the Adirondack Park Agency.

The members in the letter wrote that state agencies “need to be empowered to embrace its findings and take the immediate steps necessary to reduce salt use.” The letter called on Hochul to direct DEC and DOT to develop a salt reduction action plan and a “specific timetable for implementing the report’s recommendations.”

The Adirondack Road Salt Reduction Task Force met in Lake Placid on Monday, April 11. Photo by Mike Lynch

While in the Adirondacks on Friday, DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said he was proud of the department’s work on the task force, noting recommendations would enable the state to “begin weaning ourselves off of salt, while keeping the roads safe for transit.”

“It’s going to be an important focus of ours moving forward in the Adirondacks and elsewhere in the state where you have sensitive natural features and ecological concerns,” Seggos said.

Since the report was released in September, some task force members have expressed frustration that it didn’t include a specific action plan or accountability mechanism to carry out the recommendations.

When the task force was still developing the report, some members had sought to establish an oversight committee, but that idea was passed over at the behest of state officials, according to task force members.

A Hochul spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Groups eye interagency council

Seven Adirondack organizations – Adirondack Watershed Institute, Adirondack Council, AdkAction, Ausable River Association, Adirondack Lakes Alliance, Adirondack Mountain Club and Upper Saranac Foundation – joined a separate letter to the governor.

That letter offered a more detailed policy request. The organizations requested Hochul establish an interagency council and appoint a state coordinator on salt reduction efforts. The council could be modeled on an invasive species workgroup that helps organize state responses among different agencies.

“I think that would be a great achievement if we could get that to work,” said Zoe Smith, director of the Adirondack Watershed Institute. Smith said it was important to maintain focus and attention on road salt reduction, prompting the groups to urge continued action. “We don’t want to lose momentum.”

While the standard would do little for Adirondack lakes, where the greatest chloride concentrations weigh in around 60 mg/l, it could serve as the basis for establishing lower target concentrations in the Adirondacks.

A DEC spokesperson recently said the water division was evaluating a chloride standard. Agency proposals and public comment opportunities could be available next year.

The letter also detailed what could be included in a plan to implement the task force recommendations. It suggested investing in current DOT projects to study salt reduction while detailed a longer term plan for scaling salt reduction efforts statewide by 2030. The letter proposed reallocating part of DOT’s salt budget to reduction efforts – an approach some local departments have used.

“We thought this was such a great opportunity for her administration to build on the success of the report and make some big strides,” said Sawyer Bailey, executive director of nonprofit AdkAction.

State highway crews are applying less road salt to Route 86 in Wilmington as part of a salt-reduction program. Photo by Mike Lynch

The groups also backed a task force recommendation to adopt a state chloride water standard for aquatic environments. The federal Environmental Protection Agency in 1988 recommended a chronic standard of 230 mg/l, and many states have adopted that or a similar standard – but not New York.

The seven organizations represent a mix of hikers, lake associations, scientists, watershed stewards and policy advocates. The groups started discussing actions they could take following the report’s release. By pressing for a more structured approach to salt reduction, they hope to see the report’s recommendations made real – even if it takes years to do so.

“Now that it’s here, it’s a good report, but what are we going to do about it?” said Scott Ireland, executive director of the Adirondack Lakes Alliance, which represents lake and river associations across the park.