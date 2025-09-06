Six Flags closes parks, cuts jobs. What’s next for Great Escape?

Local officials and businesses worry about the economic impact if Lake George’s beloved theme park becomes another casualty of Six Flags’ mounting troubles

By H. Rose Schneider

It was the middle of summer, and something weird was happening at Great Escape. There were no 20-minute waits, no wall-to-wall mob of people. Even entering the park, there was no line, said Greg Pittz, a 39-year-old support worker from Bethlehem who had taken a client to the amusement park for a planned trip in early July. “It was pretty dead up there,” he said. “I’ve never seen it like this.”

The lines were short even for a weekday, he said. The longest, at the Raging River, was only two minutes. No ride had more than 10 people—if it wasn’t closed. Flashback (formerly Boomerang), Condor, Greezed Lightnin’ and Blizzard were among them. The Comet — a near-century-old wooden roller coaster that became a staple of the park when it was moved there in 1994—was closed for the entirety of their seven-hour trip. As they were leaving the waterpark, they heard the sound of pneumatic brakes. They ran up to it. It was just running for maintenance.

“So we got to watch the Comet cars go, but we didn’t get to ride it,” Pittz said.

The parent company of Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury is reporting poor ticket sales and attendance.

Great Escape’s parent company Six Flags has encountered a number of challenges this summer. On an Aug. 6 earnings call, the company reported a 9% drop in attendance compared to last year’s second quarter, as well as an 8% drop in its “active pass base,” or total season passes and memberships. At least two law firms are investigating whether Six Flags deliberately misled investors as shares took a Steamin’ Demon-like plunge. And as the company reported its third consecutive quarterly loss, it also announced CEO Richard Zimmerman would be stepping down, multiple outlets reported.

Great Escape opened in 1954 as Mother Goose-themed Storytown USA under Charles Wood—referred to by some as the “grandfather of American theme parks,” because he beat Walt Disney to the punch by one year. It was bought by Premier Parks, which would become Six Flags, in 1996, and a decade later opened a resort and New York’s first indoor waterpark nearby. Following a merger with rival amusement park company Cedar Fair a year ago, it’s one of over 40 Six Flags parks in North America, including Darien Lake in Genesee County and Six Flags New England in Massachusetts.

That number may dwindle. In light of its merger, the company is considering selling land and other assets, and announced the closure of Six Flags America in Maryland and possible closure of Great America in California. Six Flags spokeswoman Kristin Fitzgerald said there are no plans to close any other parks at this time. The merger was also followed by the firing of all 27 Six Flags park presidents, multiple outlets reported, including Great Escape head Rebecca Wood.

While Six Flags acknowledged in its report the merger, along with a myriad of other factors, could impact earnings, Zimmerman blamed “exogenous events such as poor weather and a challenged consumer,” noting ticket sales improved in July as weather “normalized.”

Upstate tourism has taken a hit overall. Amid President Donald Trump’s trade war with Canada, New York saw 500,000 less visitors crossing its northern border in July. In nearby Lake George, business owners this spring said they were seeing a decline in seasonal foreign workers. Fitzgerald said hiring at Great Escape for both domestic and international employees, who make up only a “small supplement to support peak operating periods,” is on par with last year.

Pittz said that when he visited, the park was about 10% less crowded than what he previously remembered. Food stands were closed as well. Their tickets were purchased at a discount online, where he was encouraged to purchase a pass to skip the line to rides. He declined and was glad he did. There was no line to skip.

“Them still trying to charge $70 at the gate with major attractions closed feels slimy,” he said.

When asked about ticket prices, Fitzgerald advised viewing prices listed online. Standard admission was listed at $39; a GO FAST Pass was $39.99 and a GO FAST Pass Plus was $49.99.

As of Friday afternoon, five rides at Great Escape were reported closed online: Canyon Blaster and Greezed Lightnin’ and children’s rides Hootie’s Treehouse, Rocky’s Ranger Planes and Storytown Train. Fitzgerald said several rides at the park are undergoing significant upgrades.

“While the majority of our rides are open, we may be awaiting a custom part, implementing routine maintenance, or completing a thorough (testing and inspections) process,” she said in an email. “While we aim to complete this work over the winter to minimize the impact to our guests, rides are highly complex machines that require consistent maintenance.”

Fitzgerald said there is currently no news of future Great Escape attractions, but said the park was gearing up for its Oktoberfest celebration, followed by Fright Fest and Boo Fest. She also noted that through Labor Day, Six Flags is offering its lowest price of the year on a membership pass that offers free parking, a “bring-a-friend” ticket and admission to 40-plus parks. At $5.99 a month for a minimum of 12 months, plus a $20 initiation fee, the before-tax total would be $91.88. Prices increase Tuesday.

Photo at top: Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury. Photo by Kristi Gustafson Barlette/Times Union