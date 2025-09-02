Great Camp Sagamore Executive Director to step down after 7 Years

Emily Martz oversaw program expansion and capital improvements at the Raquette Lake historic site during her tenure

Emily Martz will step down as executive director of Great Camp Sagamore at the end of the year after seven years leading the organization.

Martz joined the National Historic Landmark site in 2019 and oversaw expansion of programs, increased visitor numbers and new partnerships throughout the Adirondack Park and New York state. Her tenure included major capital projects such as restoration of the Main Lodge porch.

Great Camp Sagamore at sunset. Photo by Cari Ray

Courtesy of Sagamore Institute of the Adirondacks

“This place and the people who care so deeply for it will leave a lasting mark on me,” Martz said in a statement. “It has truly been an honor to be part of its story, and I will leave knowing Sagamore’s future is in capable and passionate hands.”

Martz will remain in the Adirondacks, joining a financial planning firm. The board of trustees has formed a search committee to conduct a national search for a replacement.

Located on Raquette Lake, Great Camp Sagamore operates as an educational center focused on Adirondack history, culture and environmental stewardship. The facility offers year-round programming including workshops, conferences and educational retreats.

The board expects to complete the transition by early 2026.

Photo at top: Executive Director Emily Martz. Courtesy of Sagamore Institute of the Adirondacks.