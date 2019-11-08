State opens assistance centers for flood victims

By GREG HITCHCOCK

WELLS – New York State officials on Friday announced the opening of Disaster Assistance Service Centers during in a visit to Wells, a town hit hard by last week’s Halloween storm.

“There was significant damage done and we want to get life back to normalcy as quickly as possible while minimizing the bureaucracy,” State Office of Emergency Services Director Dan O’Hara said.

Each Disaster Assistance Service Center has representatives from the state Department of Financial Services, Office of Children and Family Services, Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, Department of Labor, Office of Mental Health, Department of Health, Office of People with Developmental Disabilities, and the Office for Aging.

Representatives will assist affected New Yorkers with emergency, health, housing, human service, insurance and labor issues.

“We can get the help for people who need tetanus shots, help for the needs or the elderly, well water testing, and many other services,” O’Hara said. “We have transitioned from preparedness and response to recovery.”

The Disaster Assistance Service Center in Wells is located at the Wells Community Hall 1382 State Rt. 30.

The center will be open at least from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and will assess if it needs to remain open afterwards.

The centers, all of which are open for those same hours, are being established as specialists from the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services are actively working with local partners to complete damage assessments of public infrastructure which are necessary in order to apply for federal disaster aid.

Residents are still able to report damage and request services through 211.

The other Disaster Assistance Service Centers are located at the following locations:

Herkimer County

Little Falls Senior Community Center

524 E Main St, Little Falls, NY 13365

Dates of Operation: Friday, Nov. 8

Newport Fire Department

7370 Main St, Newport, NY 13416

Dates of Operation: Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9

Dolgeville Municipal Hall

41 North Main St, Dolgeville, NY 13329

Dates of Operation: Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9

Frankfort Town Hall Basement

201 3rd Ave, Frankfort, NY 13340

Dates of Operation: Friday, Nov. 8 from 8am to 8pm

Oneida County

SUNY Polytechnic Institute

100 Seymour Ave, Utica, NY 13502

Dates of Operation: Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9

Whitesboro Fire Department

171 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro, NY 13492

Dates of Operation: Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9

Hamilton County

OPWDD Speculator Day Hab

2880 Rt. 30, Speculator, NY 12164

Dates of Operation: Friday, Nov. 8

Wells Community Center

1382 State Rt. 30, Wells, NY 12190

Dates of Operation: Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9

Hope Town Office

548 St, Hwy 30, Northville, NY 12134

Dates of Operation: Saturday, Nov. 9