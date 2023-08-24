Drone use in wilderness results in $200 fine

Hudson swimmer’s videographer admits to two violations
By Mike Lynch
A Canadian drone operator for swimmer and activist Lewis Pugh has agreed to pay a $200 fine for two recent infractions in the High Peaks Wilderness, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The DEC said the drone operator admitted to two violations of DEC’s regulations: for operating motorized equipment in the High Peaks Wilderness and for commercial filming on state lands without a permit. A copy of the DEC consent order shows the videographer resides in Coquitlam, British Columbia.
The drone footage that led to the fine appeared to show Pugh starting his swim at Lake Tear of the Clouds on the side of Mount Marcy as he kicked off his attempt to swim the 315-mile Hudson River to Battery Park in New York City.
It drew attention after Pugh shared the imagery, both a video and photo, on his social media channels in the days after beginning his journey on August 13.
The swim is an effort to raise awareness about environmental causes.
As a Patron of the Oceans for the United Nations, Pugh said he hopes to “highlight the critical importance of river health to the health of the world’s oceans and the overall global environment,” according to a press release about his adventure.
A few days after the incident, a spokesman for Pugh said the drone use was “an honest oversight” and that his team is now complying with wilderness regulations and working with DEC officials.
It is illegal to launch a drone and use motorized equipment in wilderness and primitive areas of the Adirondack Park.
A spokesperson for Pugh did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This story was updated to include the residence of the videographer.
Comments
Peter says
There are regular commercial flights, army helicopters, air force drones, fighter jets and private planes flying over the wilderness. What is the difference?
Dana says
Those are legal.
Matt Carey says
This was a huge overreaction by the New York State DEC. The DEC does have the discretion to issue a verbal warning instead of writing a citation. The guy was filming a documentary, not dive bombing hikers with his drone.
Paul says
I agree. Nice way to be friendly with our Canadian neighbors. It is odd that it is legal for me to fly right over Mt. Marcy on a Cape Air flight (commercial) and this is illegal?
Gem says
Exactly Peter! The whole thing is ridiculous.
George says
Drones are a buzzing nuisance and have no place in the Adirondack park. Peace and quiet.
Rafiki Von Bergenheiser says
So, it costs $200 to fly there? Good to know!
LeRoy Hogan says
Is the wilderness area a no fly zone area for the likes of buzzing private planes?
Mike Lynch says
DEC manages wilderness areas, so it was the act of launching and landing the drone that is against its regulations. DEC doesn’t manage air space. FAA is in charge of that.
Troy says
I didn’t realize new york city went so far north.