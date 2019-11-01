DEC says to avoid trails and summits this weekend

By MIKE LYNCH

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation says the Adirondack region’s Halloween storm likely caused extensive damage to the backcountry, and it’s asking the public to avoid trails and summits this weekend.

The damaged areas will likely be “unstable and dangerous to visitors,” according to the DEC.

High winds and rains hit the region Thursday and Friday, causing extensive flooding. Many local and state roads were closed, making travel difficult. In addition, there were still many trees down along roadways Friday afternoon as crews continued to clean up after the storm.

In the backcountry, the DEC says “trails are flooded and summits pose danger of potential rock slides and falling debris. High winds have caused a large amount of downed trees and debris at trailheads and on trails.”

Because of the high waters, DEC says streams across hiking trails will be impassable and some bridges will be washed out.

Backcountry conditions will also be challenging because temperatures have dipped into the 30s.

Adirondack Mountain Club Education Program Coordinator Tyler Socash said the High Peaks received a fresh coat of snow above 2,000 feet on Friday morning, and there will be more snow in higher elevations. He said Heart Lake rose a foot overnight due to the rains.

For current trail conditions, visit DEC’s Adirondack Backcountry Information webpage.