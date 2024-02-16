DEC looks to lower speed limit on sections of rail trail

Agency asks for authority to adjust speed limits, especially where trail passes through communities

By Mike Lynch

The state is looking to enhance traffic and user safety on the Adirondack Rail Trail.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is seeking public comment on a proposed rule giving them authority to adjust speed limits along the trail.

The proposed rule, which the state has already been enacted as an emergency regulation, would give the DEC the authority to post speed limit signs and enforce them along the 34-mile trail from Lake Placid to Tupper Lake.

Prior to the emergency rule, the speed limit was 55 mph throughout the entire trail. It applies to bicycles, e-bikes and snowmobiles.

Primarily, the new rule gives the DEC the ability to lower the speed limits in communities, such as Saranac Lake and Lake Clear, where the department already installed 15 mph speed limit signs.

The regulation was enacted to ensure public safety, according to the DEC, which said it is anticipating an increased number of users in the coming years.

Snowmobilers ride a remote part of the Adirondack Rail Trail in Lake Clear. Explorer file photo by Mike Lynch

John Brockway, president of Adirondack Rail Trail Association and a member of local snowmobile clubs, said he personally supports the rule and helped put up 15 mph signs in a residential section of Lake Clear for the DEC in early January. He also owns Charlie’s Inn, a restaurant and bar along the rail trail in Lake Clear.

“Being a business owner in Lake Clear and having worked for almost 20 years to get this rail trail and the tracks out, I have an obligation to try to help my neighbors the best I could,” said Brockway.

Lake Placid Snowmobile Club president and ARTA board member Jim McCulley said he had no issue with the lower speed limit but did say he expected it to be 20 mph based on the planning sessions for the unit management plan for the Adirondack Rail Trail.

“Snowmobilers, for the most part, are pretty good when they see people, pedestrians and such on our trails because they’re on our trails everywhere,” he said.

The management plan for the Adirondack Rail Trail states that “a speed limit of 15 mph will be established where the trail passes through a village and at the area along Lake Clear.

In addition, all snowmobile laws and regulations will apply to the trail, including that snowmobiles cannot be operated within one hundred feet of a dwelling between midnight and 6 a.m. at a speed greater than the minimum speed required to “maintain forward motion.”

McCulley did say cross-country skiers, snowshoers and trail users will need to be mindful of sharing the winter trail. For instance, he recalled coming around a corner and encountering four people snowshoeing in the middle of the path.

“Trail etiquette is single file,” McCulley said.

Dave Cilley lives alongside the trail on Floodwood Road near the St. Regis Canoe Area in Santa Clara. Floodwood Road is mostly unpaved and has boat access to numerous ponds. Cilley is concerned about snowmobilers going through that area at a high rate of speed and encountering skiers and others, especially in sections that have fencing alongside the trail that limit people’s ability to get off to the side. He said that an area near his residence could benefit from a lower speed limit, better signage and enforcement. He said there are many buildings along that section of trail, similar to Lake Clear.

“The rules that apply to Lake Clear certainly should apply to Floodwood as well,” Cilley said.

The deadline for public comment about the new speed limit rules is April 8. Written comments can be submitted via email to Comment.AdkRailTrailRegs@dec.ny.gov or mailed to Robert Ripp, 1115 NY Rt. 86, Ray Brook, NY 12983.