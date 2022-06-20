Adirondack Explorer

Subscribe
Home » Stories » Angling for science

Angling for science

Leave a Comment

Bagging brook Trout
Trout Power anglers bag a brook trout near Sagamore Lake before attempting to collect a DNA sample. Photo by Zachary Matson.

Trout Power volunteers collect ‘brookie’ DNA around Sagamore Lake

By Zachary Matson

Anglers from around the region met at Great Camp Sagamore earlier this month for a mission: fish for brook trout and collect their DNA.

Trout Power, a nonprofit dedicated to studying native brook trout strains and connecting anglers to science, hosted a weekend of fishing Sagamore Lake and the streams that feed and drain it. The organization is confident it has identified a native brook trout strain in the area, calling it the Sagamore strain, one that has seen little impact from cross-breeding with stocked trout.

BECOME AN EXPLORER: Your support helps power nonprofit journalism for the Adirondacks

During the weekend, they aimed to collect more DNA samples to deepen their understanding of the fish and its genetics.

““There’s only one way to know (if the fish is unique), to go in and do those genetics,” said Chris Murphy, president of Trout Power.

The Trout Power anglers gathered at Great Camp Sagamore during a recent weekend of DNA collection. Photo by Zachary Matson.

A few dozen volunteers headed down trails, paddled the lake and bushwacked nearby stream corridors with the goal of collecting more than 50 samples from brook trout. Fly fishing gear was a must.

Guys and Flies
Trout Power President Chris Murphy discussing flies with a pair of volunteers at Great Camp Sagamore on June 3, 2022. Photo by Zachary Matson.

After dividing into groups of three or four, the anglers headed into the field. A committee maps out the group’s strategy beforehand, targeting different streams.

fly fish suit up
Trout Power volunteers Bill Beecher, left, and Nate Schwarz, both of Buffalo, gear up before fishing a stream around Sagamore Lake on June 3, 2022. Photo by Zachary Matson.

Equipped from head to toe for the mission, the anglers shared tips on types of flies, rods, bug protection and waders.

Fly Fishing
Nate Schwarz, front, and Bill Beecher, fishing for Brook Trout near Sagamore Lake on June 3, 2022. Photo by Zachary Matson.

The volunteer anglers, some on their first outing with Trout Power and some on their first fishing trip in the Adirondacks, fished until they caught a brook trout.

Net Brook Trout
Ken Murphy nets a brook trout while fishing near Sagamore Lake on June 3, 2022. Photo by Zachary Matson.

After catching one, they netted the fish and wrestled with the squirmy bugger as they sought to clip a small part of its tail fin, used to determine its genetic sequence. Plastic bags filled with water came in handy.

Trout in Bag
A brook trout in a bag as Trout Power anglers attempt to collect a DNA sample on June 3, 2022. Photo by Zachary Matson.

By placing the fish into water-filled bags the anglers could more easily collect samples while minimizing stress to the fish. For each successful fin clip, another fish usually slipped away before the sample could be gathered.

Trout Fin Clip
Anglers take a fin clip to gather a DNA sample of a brook trout near Sagamore Lake on June 3, 2022. Photo by Zachary Matson.

After catching the fish and collecting the fin clip, they released them back into the stream.

Trout Swimming
A brook trout swims away after Trout Power anglers collected a DNA sample on June 3, 2022. Photo by Zachary Matson.

The fin clips are preserved in small vials filled with ethyl alcohol. The samples will be sent to a lab in Michigan to extract the genetic information. From there, they’ll go to University at Albany researcher Spencer Bruce, who helps analyze brook trout genetics.

DNA_Vials
Trout Power collects fin clip samples in small vials that are later shipped off for genetic analysis. Photo by Zachary Matson.

The citizen science aims to identify brook trout strains that are native to the Adirondacks. Thanks to isolation, these strains have been little impacted by decades of stocked fish that are introduced each year. The anglers hope to locate the native strains and work to improve their habitats and protect their Adirondack legacy.

Sagamore Lake
Sagamore Lake on June 3, 2022. Photo by Zachary Matson.

Water updates

Sign up for the “Water Line” newsletter, with weekly updates about pollution, climate change and development’s impacts on the Adirondacks’ lakes, rivers and streams.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Or click here to see all our weekly and daily newsletters

Recommended Stories

About Zachary Matson

Zachary Matson has been an environmental reporter for the Explorer since October 2021. He is focused on the many issues impacting water and the people, plants and wildlife that rely on it in the Adirondack Park. Zach worked at daily newspapers in Missouri, Arizona and New York for nearly a decade, most recently working as the education reporter for six years at the Daily Gazette in Schenectady.

View all posts by Zachary Matson

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Donate now in any amount to help unlock $50,000 for Adirondack journalism.
Donate Now

Wait, before you go,

sign up for news updates from the Adirondack Explorer!