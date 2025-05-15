BluSeed Studios arts center to close after 23 years in Saranac Lake

Artists mourn closure of two Saranac Lake arts venues: BluSeed and ADK ArtRise

By Lauren Yates

After more than 23 years of providing arts services to the village of Saranac Lake, BluSeed Studios announced Wednesday that it will dissolve its organization and sell its building at 24 Cedar St.

BluSeed – a nonprofit led by Executive Director Marissa Hernandez and a board of directors – announced the closure in a social media post and on its website.

“Although a significant effort has been put forth by staff and volunteers, it has been extremely challenging to maintain the finances of a small arts center in a low population, rural area,” the post said. “We want to thank our dedicated community and supportive organizations for their support through the years!”

More than 200 people reacted to Facebook post, with dozens commenting that they were saddened or devastated. Some shared memories of their time in the studios; others wondered if upcoming exhibits and events scheduled at BluSeed are still happening. It’s unclear when BluSeed is scheduled to close or if planned events will be honored; the studio could not be reached by publication.

The more than 7,600 square foot building, located on the Adirondack Rail Trail, is listed at $450,000 through Coldwell Banker.

ADK ArtRise to close, too

BluSeed is the second art studio in Saranac Lake to announce its impending closure. ADK ArtRise, a for-profit studio that offers workshops and hosts arts events, announced in March that it will close its doors at the end of June.

Both studios have made their financial concerns public over the last couple of years. In June 2024, BluSeed told the Adirondack Daily Enterprise it was facing a “dire” financial crunch and started a GoFundMe fundraiser to offset costs, ultimately raising more than $40,000 to “keep the lights” on through January 2025. In October 2022, ArtRise co-owners Brittany Sternberg, Jess Ackerson and Julia Csanko asked the community to support their studio by enrolling in workshops. Csanko said it’s been tough to keep engagement up in a rural place like Saranac Lake, especially as the cost of doing business goes up.

As a 501(c)(3), BluSeed has sourced funding from various grants over the years, including awards from the state Council on the Arts (NYSCA), the Adirondack Foundation, Cloudsplitter Foundation, Franklin County, Lake Champlain Basin Project, Pearsall Foundation, Stewart’s Shops and the Charles R. Wood Foundation.

BluSeed last year saw the launch of the new Blu/Pen Artist Residency Program, an artist-in-residence program in partnership with Pendragon. The organization also offered its studios for ceramics, printmaking, letterpress and textile/fabric arts; local art exhibits and events; events like the Trash Couture Fashion Show and other fashion shows, workshops, music performances and open mics; and an art thrift store with second hand paints, brushes, and fabrics.

Artist Carol Vossler teaches student Annie McCandish of Lake Placid how to make sustainable paper during the natural resource science class at the Adirondack Educational Center in Saranac Lake in March. Photo by Mike Lynch

BluSeed history

Local artist Carol Vossler founded BluSeed as a nonprofit in August 2001 in a former train warehouse on Cedar Street. She’d spent her graduate school years at Syracuse University creating new art, meeting other artists, and learning about diverse mediums and artforms. She wanted to bring that creative thinking back to the Tri-Lakes, where the landscape painting reigned supreme.

Vossler, a mother of three, wanted to create a studio that hosted artists in residence from all over the world, and that’s what she got: artists from places like Mexico, Chile, Germany and California, who brought something new to the area but also gleaned something new from the local community. On BluSeed’s opening night on Aug. 11, 2001, Vossler said the building was nothing but 2x4s – the perfect place for artist Fred Gonzalez to showcase an installation of 75 umbrellas.

Vossler stayed at BluSeed for 18 years, until 2019, when she started her own LLC, Lunar Horizons. Hernandez took over as executive director in 2020.

“It was a super amazing ride,” Vossler said. “I would do it again.”

Peter Seward, a Saranac Lake artist, has exhibited at BluSeed throughout the decades. His first solo art exhibit was at BluSeed in 2007, and he just wrapped up another exhibit at BluSeed this past March.

Vossler is the one who fostered Seward’s music-programming ambitions, which he said encouraged him to start and program the Hobofest music festival in Saranac Lake – now known as Northern Current – and eventually open his own space at studio and event space Lake Flower Landing.

“BluSeed’s community is why we moved to Saranac Lake,” he said.

Though BluSeed and ArtRise are closing their doors, Csanko and Seward said they were confident that area artists will continue to find spaces to create. Csanko plans to continue teaching art and offering art workshops at venues around the community.

“I want to continue (making art), especially with us closing, and with BluSeed – and just in this particular time in the world – I feel like we need art more than ever,” she said.

Photo at top courtesy of https://buildout.com/website/bluseed-studios