Barkeater Trails Alliance executive director to step down

Josh Wilson has been with the organization since 2009 and took the role of executive director in 2015

Josh Wilson, executive director of Barkeater Trails Alliance (BETA) will step down this year.
BETA executive director Josh Wilson holds up a Jackrabbit Trail sign in March 2018. Photo by Mike Lynch

By Chloe Bennett

Barkeater Trails Alliance (BETA) announced Thursday that Josh Wilson, executive director of the organization, will step down from the post later this year. Wilson was hired in 2015 after BETA combined with the Adirondack Ski Touring Council in 2014. The Organization builds new trails and maintains more than 100 miles of trails on state, municipal and private lands.

“This is a bittersweet moment for me,” Wilson said in a press release. “Leading BETA has been one of the great privileges of my life.”

According to the release, Wilson is relocating to be closer to family but will stay on as executive director through the next trail season. The organization’s board of directors is preparing for a search to fill the role after Wilson’s departure. 

The Explorer will update this story with more information.

About Chloe Bennett

Chloe Bennett is a climate change reporter based in Lake Placid, NY. Originally from North Texas, Chloe has always been drawn to the natural world. In 2022, she graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY where she focused on environmental reporting and audio production. She grew a deep appreciation for the Adirondack Park while interning for the Explorer in the summer of 2022.

