Adirondack Park Agency approves Barton Mines expansion

Garnet extraction will continue for 66 years

By Gwendolyn Craig

A sixth-generation, family-owned garnet mining operation in Johnsburg and Indian Lake received Adirondack Park Agency approval for its expansion plan on Thursday. The hard rock mine would be able to operate for another 66 years.

The agency board voted 8-0 for the Barton Mines permit that has been in the works for three years.

The application received extensive support from past and present mine workers and local governments, but pushback from environmental organizations and some neighbors, who have sought an adjudicatory hearing. It was “one of the most technically complex and resource impactful private land use applications to come before the APA,” said David Gibson, managing partner of Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve.

“We’re obviously pleased and delighted with the approval of the permit by the park agency,” said Randy Rapple, CEO of the mine. “We look forward to the review by the DEC (state Department of Environmental Conservation) in the coming weeks and being able to continue our operations in the North Country as we have for the past 146 years.”

The audience at the Adirondack Park Agency’s meeting on Thursday, listening to a Barton Mines expansion proposal. Photo by Gwendolyn Craig

The mine still needs a DEC mined land reclamation permit. That permit is out for public comment until Nov. 22, according to the DEC’s environmental notice bulletin.

The agency’s board, with barely enough members for a quorum, went along with the business’s expansion despite the controversy.

The board’s park ecology chair, Zoe Smith, was absent due to a broken ankle. Dan Wilt, the agency’s regulatory committee chair, was on vacation. Its Department of State representative, Matthew Tebo, tuned in remotely to the meeting, but was able to vote remotely. And the agency remains without one of its in-park board members since January 2023 when Andrea Hogan resigned.

The agency’s meeting grew to standing room only when the board heard from Corrie Magee, an environmental program specialist with the APA, on the mine expansion. About a dozen representatives of the mine attended.

Environmental groups have been perplexed that the APA decided the application was complete, pointing to a number of unanswered questions the agency had in its fourth notice of incomplete application.

Claudia Braymer, deputy director of Protect the Adirondacks, said the organization is considering taking legal action, and its board will discuss it at its next meeting in December.

An adjudicatory hearing is the only way the APA can deny or substantially alter a permit. The APA has not held such a hearing in more than a decade, and Magee noted the call for such hearings has become “almost universal.” She called the hearings “trial-like” and said they are intended to “elicit and clarify factual information that is conflicting, missing from or concerning a project record.”

“Staff believes the facts for this proposal indicate no undue adverse impacts to the park’s resources under the laws administered by the agency,” Magee said, and therefore recommended the permit be approved with conditions.

Prior to the agency’s public comment period on the application, it received more than 600 comments, 555 in favor and 75 opposed. During the official public comment period, it received 370 favorable notes and 428 opposing.

Those in favor stressed the economic importance of the mining business. Rapple said there are 65 full-time people working at the mining operation, 35 full-time workers at headquarters in Glens Falls and an additional 30 people working full time throughout the country representing Barton.

Jerry Delaney, executive director of the Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board, pointed out how supervisors for the towns of Minerva, Warrensburg and Johnsburg attended the meeting to show support.

“You don’t usually see those people in this room, and that’s because this company is such a big part of their communities and their economic sustainability,” Delaney said. “You know this is a really important thing for them.”

Johnsburg Supervisor Kevin Bean addressed the board, saying he can’t begin to imagine Johnsburg without Barton Mines. He thanked the board for passing the permit.

Those against the Barton plan have worried about noise, dust, the visual impacts of the growing residual minerals pile and the mining activities’ proximity to one of the park’s largest wilderness areas.

Board members, including APA Chairman John Ernst, asked APA staff about the concerns. Staff defended the mine’s application, saying they anticipate low noise levels, dust mitigation measures and pile stability. Some of the aspects of the mining operations are also overseen by the DEC, they said.

Barton Mines’ residual minerals pile from the former Hooper Mine in the Siamese Ponds Wilderness. Photo by John Passacantando

The permit involves an 848.6 parcel on Thirteenth Lake Road and Beach Road and is adjacent to the Siamese Ponds Wilderness Area. It allows the following:

Expanding the mine’s tailings pile from 73 acres to 88.4 acres;

Lowering the quarry floor from 1,860 feet below mean sea level to 1,790 feet below mean sea level;

Increasing operation of on-site trucking and mining activities from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday;

Expanding the footprint of the residual mineral pile to a maximum of 128.2 acres and expanding its height from 2,275 feet to 2,375 feet above mean sea level. The reclamation plan includes eventually using the residual minerals to backfill the quarry. That is to lower the pile height to 2,355 feet above mean sea level.

Permit conditions include no tree-cutting outside the life of mine area, no blasting on Sundays or legal holidays, allowing a maximum of three blasts per month and providing the agency with an annual report summarizing all aspects of the project that have been undertaken, as well as daily truck trips and blasts per month.

The mining operations and reclamation will take place in four phases through 2090. The first phase is expected to go through 2036 and involve at least two more reviews before the APA. The first phase will not include any additional height to the residual minerals pile, though it will grow laterally.

The second phase from 2037 to 2048 calls for the pile to grow taller with vegetation planted atop the tailings.

The last phase, which will include the final reclamation of the mine, is expected to begin in 2067 and end in 2090. During the final two phases, the pile will grow in height. The reclamation plan includes vegetating the pile.

Top photo: Barton Mines. Photo courtesy of an Adirondack Park Agency permit presentation