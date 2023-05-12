APA lands on wild forest roads policy

Members of the Adirondack Park Agency at a meeting on Thursday, April 11, 2023 in Ray Brook. Photo by Gwendolyn Craig

Compromise gives state agencies ability to determine additional 13 miles of wild forest roads

By Gwendolyn Craig

The Adirondack Park Agency on Thursday issued an interpretation of a 50-year-old road policy haunting it, deciding to allow limited extra access in wild forest areas. Wild forest is the largest land use classification in the 6-million-acre Adirondack Park.

The decision dissatisfied local government, which desired more roadways, and environmental groups, which wanted fewer routes. Board members, however, mostly applauded their compromise on how much can be added to the 211.6 miles in wild forest areas there were 50 years ago.

The 8-2 decision will leave the agency and the state Department of Environmental Conservation with about 13.04 miles of roads left available for them to consider opening, or to leave open, should the state acquire new lands classified as wild forest. The APA is charged with long-range planning and overseeing development in the park, while the DEC manages the state lands.

The decision means if the state were to purchase property with even more miles of roads and classify them as wild forest, roads there or elsewhere in the park must be closed to hold within the cap. The decision, however, could help move along management plans for wild forest sections of the park that have been in limbo partly due to this open-ended policy.

The APA gave itself a way out of sticking to its interpretation, however. In a resolution drafted and printed for the second half of the board’s 7-hour meeting, staff added a clause allowing for a “contrary interpretation by the Agency.” Absent a second interpretation, however, 13.04 miles is the cap.

APA board members Mark Hall and Dan Wilt voted against the resolution, which members spent a few minutes perusing before passing it. Hall and Wilt wanted more flexibility for roads to remain open.

A recap of the policy questions

Wild forest areas make up more than half of the public lands in the Adirondack Park. They permit a somewhat higher degree of human use than in the most protected land category, wilderness. Motor vehicle use, however, is discouraged.

In 1972, the Adirondack Park Agency’s leading policy document, the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan was created. It states: “Public use of motor vehicles will not be encouraged and there will not be any material increase in the mileage of roads and snowmobile trails open to motorized use by the public in wild forest areas that conformed to the master plan at the time of its original adoption in 1972.”

The board had to determine how many miles of wild forest roads existed in 1972 and today, whether roads accessible to people with disabilities should be included in those numbers, and what would constitute a material increase of roads in wild forest.

The roads accessible to people with disabilities are called CP3 routes, short for Commissioner’s Policy No. 3. The policy was derived from the 2001 settlement in the matter of Theodore Galusha vs. the DEC. Galusha, of Warrensburg, sued the state under the Americans with Disabilities Act. In the settlement, the DEC was to open about 26 miles of forest preserve trails to people with disabilities. Those miles are called Galusha CP3 routes, but the DEC and APA have approved other CP3 routes beyond what was required in the settlement.

Today, there are about 21.6 miles of CP3 routes under the Galusha settlement open and about 16.5 miles of non-Galusha CP3 routes planned for but not yet open.

The board had been considering several interpretations of what is a material increase including less than 15%, 15% and more than 15%. Another interpretation wouldn’t have set a cap.

The decision

The board’s interpretation was proposed for the first time to the public on Thursday by APA Board Member Ken Lynch, who also chairs the state lands committee. The board has been discussing the policy question for the last year, but had not specifically discussed Lynch’s proposal.

Lynch floated allowing an 11.6% increase in wild forest roads from the mileage in 1972. He arrived at this percentage, he said, because it is the percent increase of wild forest lands the state has acquired since 1972. He also proposed counting CP3 routes, but only those outside of the Galusha settlement. He argued that the DEC had no choice but to keep the Galusha CP3 roads open, and thus they shouldn’t be counted in the policy. The 11.6% increase would bring the total allowable miles of roads in wild forest lands to 236.1.

Justin Levine, communications associate for the Adirondack Council, disagreed with Lynch’s reasoning for not including Galusha CP3 roads. A road is a road, he said, and will still fragment wildlife habitat and impact the environment.

Board members, however, felt Lynch’s interpretation was the middle ground of two extremes it had considered. One would have led to an unlimited number of roads being open in a park known for its wildness. The other would have led to imminent road closures in some of the state’s most rural communities. Hundreds of comment letters were passionate on both sides.

“This sits with me the best,” said Zoë Smith, an APA board member and the executive director of the Adirondack Watershed Institute. “I think it does allow us some flexibility.”

Hall did not support Lynch’s interpretation and wanted more flexibility for the future.

“I struggle to support putting that threshold on this board, on the DEC,” Hall said.

Local government, environmentalist groups react

Levine said the Adirondack Council was disappointed with the decision, but was glad the board did not decide to allow a 15% increase, or more, in road mileage.

Jerry Delaney and Peter Bauer also attended Thursday’s meeting and were unhappy with the outcome. They sit on opposite sides of the issue.

Delaney, the executive director of the Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board, wanted the APA to not include any CP3 routes and wanted a more flexible process like Hall. Bauer, executive director of the environmental group Protect the Adirondacks, wanted a much smaller percentage increase in wild forest roads from 1972. Like Levine, he disagreed with the board’s decision to leave out the Galusha CP3 routes.

Bauer, who has brought several lawsuits against the agency, said Protect is evaluating if it will sue over the board’s decision.

“We think they’re on thin ice,” he said. “The APA-DEC set out to expand the roads for motor vehicles and it looks like they were successful.”

Delaney didn’t find the expansion enough. Private citizens could challenge the interpretation by arguing that routes open to people with disabilities are now open to the general public under the APA’s interpretation of a road, he said.

“Whether this is good or not, it doesn’t meet the criteria of what local government wanted, but it’s better than nothing,” he said.