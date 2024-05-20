Affordable housing initiative lags in North Country; state agency overseeing the program hopes that will change

By Tim Rowland

Two years ago the state of New York unveiled a generous new initiative to help homeowners remodel a garage, addition or a basement into independent living quarters for long-term renters. Low and average income earners were eligible for up to $125,000 to build Auxiliary Dwelling Units, or ADUs, which are seen as a key to providing affordable housing in a tight market.

Crystal Loffler, president of New York’s Housing and Community Renewal’s Office of Community Renewal, told the Adirondack Park Agency at its May meeting that the $85 million program has been widely popular — except in the North Country, which has not submitted a single application.

“We’d love to see (applications),” said Loffler, noting that her agency strives for even geographical distribution when awarding the hundreds of millions of dollars each year across a number of different programs.

APA commissioners said the lack of response fits a familiar pattern, one in which municipalities and nonprofits lack the staff it takes to administer a program that probably most Adirondackers haven’t heard of to begin with.

Illustration of examples of auxiliary dwelling units, known as ADUs. Graphic courtesy of https://hcr.ny.gov/adu.

How the program works, and barriers to success in the Adirondack Park

Under the state’s Plus One ADU Program, homeowners whose incomes are up to 100% of area median income are eligible for the funding, using a local municipality of nonprofit as a go-between.

That can be an issue in the sparsely populated park. “You have part-time supervisors and part-time clerks who just don’t have the capacity to administer these programs,” said Commissioner Mark Hall.

In a park where development in many areas is restricted, ADUs are an attractive solution because they can increase population density in locations such as hamlets, where housing is permitted. The program is open only to long-term-rental units in a region where short-term Airbnbs have consumed large quantities of the existing housing stock.

A second hurdle, however, is that many municipalities have zoning that precludes multiple dwellings on a single lot. Zoning codes can be rewritten, but again, that takes staff time that single-member code offices and volunteer planning boards lack.

Still, multiple programs and financial assistance https://hcr.ny.gov/funding-opportunities do exist that are increasingly targeted to the needs of rural Adirondack communities, said Loffler, who with Beth Gilles, executive director of Lake Champlain Lake George Regional Planning Board, updated the park agency on affordable housing strategies.

Opportunities in the Adirondacks

Programs now offer assistance for small developments of a handful of housing units — projects that would scarcely be worth the time in larger population centers, but can be quite meaningful in the Adirondacks.

Along with that, Loffler said her agency performs other important work for rural communities, including the replacement of unsafe, dilapidated mobile homes, emergency home repair for the elderly and economic-development programs scaled for Adirondack-sized businesses.

A new program will help mitigate another Adirondack problem — removal of blighted buildings that are too expensive to tear down.

“Everyone can think of a building that just sits there,” Loffler said. “This could be the answer for you.”

Blight is common to communities across the state, but as always, in the Adirondacks there is another dimension: landfills are not permitted within the Blue Line, greatly increasing the costs of demolition disposal, particularly if the building contains asbestos or lead.

Bringing old houses back to life

While some buildings are too far gone to save, commissioners expressed an interest in the potential for bringing old houses common to most every Adirondack hill and dale, back to life.

Gilles said surveys conducted by the Lake Champlain-Lake George commission show that the public supports rehabilitation over construction by a 2-1 margin.

There are a significant number of homes that can be rehabbed, but “it gets complicated,” she said. “It does end up being more expensive, but it’s still a big piece of the puzzle.”

The LCLG planning board also has housing and economic development funding at its disposal, and municipalities with a piece of land that it can contribute toward a housing project are on the best footing — not that it’s simple.

But for all affordable-housing initiatives, challenges come with the territory. “My saying is that if it were easy and possible somebody would have done it by now,” Gilles said.