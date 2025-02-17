Adirondack Wildlife Refuge in Wilmington, now closed, is listed for sale

Owner seeks buyers for refuge and waterfront property

By Gwendolyn Craig

The Adirondack Wildlife Refuge, a visitor attraction and former rehabilitation facility in the town of Wilmington, is for sale and closed to the public as of Jan. 1. It marks the end of an era for the center that brought thousands of visitors annually to the northeastern Adirondacks during its peak, a center that struggled to remain open after authorities honed in on years of wildlife violations.

The approximately 47 acres of the refuge, including the welcome center, a rehabilitation building, a storage barn and two glamping cottages are for sale, listed by Merrill L. Thomas for $799,000. The listing does not include the adjacent home of Stephen and Wendy Hall, who ran the refuge since 2000.

Stephen Hall, who lost his wife to cancer in early 2022, said at 77 he is ready to retire, and will continue living in their home adjacent to the refuge compound. He had hoped one of his four children might take over the refuge, but they have chosen different paths.

Steve Hall shares a friendly moment with Cree at the Adirondack Wildlife Refuge in Wilmington. Photo by Mike Lynch

Visitors could once walk through the woods and trails of the property and view captive bears, wolves, bobcats and birds of prey. Some animals were too injured for release and became educational ambassadors. Other animals were under the rehabilitative care of the Halls, eventually released to the wild.

The Halls often made wildlife presentations to schools, churches, camps and other organizations, inspiring the next generation.

But around 2014 and 2015, the Halls became embroiled in state and federal wildlife violations, leading the refuge to undergo a string of transformations.

The violations ranged in scope from lying to investigators about a bear escape, the demise of a bald eagle and the disappearance of a bobcat, to paperwork and permitting issues for their migratory birds. Around the same time, a nonprofit organization created to help fund the refuge also split from the Halls.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service required the Halls to find new homes for most of their birds and animals. Authorities declined permitting other employees at the refuge after records showed they, too, were involved in some of the violations.

The relocations were not all successful. One of the Halls’ resident black bears died from overexertion during its relocation to a facility in Maine.

Stephen Hall said he had warned the DEC of the risks of relocating the animals. In an email he told The Explorer “these critters were bonded to me.” He said several others didn’t survive the separation. The refuge’s oldest wolf died about three years ago. The other two wolves were transported to a rescue organization in New Mexico.

Visits to the refuge slowed once the bears and wolves were gone, Hall added.

Ahote, left, and Luvey, at Adirondack Wildlife Refuge . Photo courtesy of Adirondack Wildlife Refuge’s Facebook page

Newton Falls couple Kevin and Jackie Woodcock, who constructed many of the buildings and animal enclosures at the refuge, unsuccessfully tried to reestablish it. The DEC refused to approve the Woodcocks’ applications for wildlife rehabilitation, citing their commute, inexperience and other issues. The Woodcocks were traveling 80 miles one way to attend to the facility, though Hall said they were welcome to stay at cabins on site.

Wendy Hall was diagnosed with cancer and died in early 2022. Despite the last few trying years at the refuge, Wendy Hall was well regarded in the rehabilitator world. She nursed back to health countless birds and animals across the North Country and volunteered her time and knowledge on rehabilitator hot lines.

In 2023, Stephen Hall again attempted to reinvent the facility as a livestock, glamping and educational institution.

The late Wendy Hall with a fisher at Adirondack Wildlife Refuge in 2020. Photo by Gwendolyn Craig

Hall said he now plans to split the 47 acres into one approximately 40-acre parcel and one approximately 7-acre parcel.

“We’re hoping a builder might buy the largest parcel, the Wildlife Refuge might be bought by someone who wants to revive the refuge for the public,” he wrote.

The Merrill L. Thomas listing is for the full 47 acres. It notes the property includes 1,500 feet of waterfront along the West Branch of the Ausable River, 2 miles of hiking trails and views of Whiteface Mountain. The real estate agency points out that the property has a “tremendous residential development potential,” with the possibility of subdividing for building lots. Such a project would need an Adirondack Park Agency permit.

Hall said he will continue to write books and articles. He has been a past contributor to the Explorer’s community forum website, the Adirondack Almanack, and Jackie Woodcock is a current contributor to the site.

Top photo: A bald eagle seen on Feb. 25, 2020 at the Adirondack Wildlife Refuge in Wilmington. Photo by Gwendolyn Craig