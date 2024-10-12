Adirondack Park policy: Have your say at upcoming hearings

State accepting feedback on proposed updates to State Land Master Plan through Dec. 2

By Gwendolyn Craig

The policy document governing about 2.6 million acres of forest preserve in the Adirondack Park has been opened for edits.

The state is collecting feedback on its draft through Dec. 2 and will hold three public hearings this month.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

In-person meetings are scheduled in the Adirondacks and Albany. Some environmental organizations criticized the agency last month for not scheduling a public meeting in western New York.

The Adirondack Council, Protect the Adirondacks and the Adirondack Mountain Club had also called for a second public comment period to provide input on any of the agency’s revisions based on the first round of comments. Some also called for a 90-day comment period and not a 60-day one.

The agency did not implement those suggestions.

Overview of proposed changes

The document under review is called the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan. The Adirondack Park Agency, which oversees public and private development in the park and is in charge of long-range planning, has drafted changes for the public’s review.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

The proposed changes most notably include adding a section to address climate change in the planning process for projects on state lands, adding a visitor use management framework to the process and increasing accessibility for people with disabilities.

APA Chairman John Ernst said in a release that the proposed amendments show the state “is acknowledging the critical importance of the Adirondack Park to all New Yorkers.”

Sean Mahar, interim commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Conservation, encouraged the public to provide comments. He said the amendments “help address the impacts of climate change and visitor use while increasing access to recreational assets for visitors of all abilities.”

Following the public comment period, the amendments could be revised and submitted to the full agency board. Once the board passes them, they will be delivered to Gov. Kathy Hochul for her approval.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

How to weigh in on the plan

To submit written comments, contact Megan Phillips, Deputy Director, Planning, Adirondack Park Agency, P.O. Box 99, 1133 State Route 86, Ray Brook, NY 12977 or email [email protected].

There will be one virtual public hearing held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 22. Go to https://tinyurl.com/APASLMPHearing to participate or call in at 1-518-549-0500, access code: 2345 870 9968. To make a public comment during this meeting, email your name and phone number to [email protected].

There will be two in-person meetings on the amendments. One will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 23 in the Ausable Room at Whiteface Mountain, 5021 NYS Route 86, Wilmington, NY 12997.

The second will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the public hearing room on the first floor of the state Department of Environmental Conservation, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Photo at top: A stunning fall shot of Rooster Comb and Snow mountains, from reader Prachi Oke.