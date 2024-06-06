Adirondack Park Agency economic liaison becomes next head of regional tourism office

Leadership transition at ROOST marks a new chapter for Adirondack tourism, with Dan Kelleher taking the helm

By Gwendolyn Craig

The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism announced on Thursday that the Adirondack Park Agency’s economic officer will be its next president and CEO starting July 15, replacing long-time leader James McKenna.

Dan Kelleher, 37, is the special assistant for economic affairs at the Adirondack Park Agency and has been for more than a dozen years. He is slated to leave that post on July 12, he said.

He’ll replace McKenna, who grew the organization from a two-person shop in Lake Placid in the 1980s. He told the Explorer Kelleher is “walking into a finely tuned machine and a staff of a little over 30 people that are mission-generated and accountable. Through my experience with ROOST and other organizations, he’ll be in the best position to move the dial forward.”

“I am exceptionally honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead this organization,” Kelleher said in a news release. “I look forward to building upon ROOST’s already incredible work to further drive economic benefit for the residents and governments of Essex County, Hamilton County, Lake Placid, Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake. I am grateful for the opportunity to attract new residential, hospitality, and commercial development to the region while supporting the quality of life for those who already live here.”

ROOST, with revenues of $7.6 million, paid McKenna an annual salary of $174,300, according to records through the end of 2022. It listed its 2023 budget at $5.2 million, most of it from Essex County occupancy taxes.

In an interview with the Explorer, Kelleher said he hopes to bring more downstate residents to the southern part of the Adirondacks in his upcoming role.

He is also looking forward to key anniversary celebrations including the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026, and the 250th celebration in 2025 of the Green Mountain Boys under Ethan Allen capturing Fort Ticonderoga.

“That’s two years to capitalize on patriotism to bring people to Crown Point, Ticonderoga and other historic sites and use that momentum to continue growing visitation into the future,” Kelleher said.

ROOST, which focuses on destination marketing and management, conducted a nationwide search for a new leader. It interviewed eight candidates for the job, which attracted 20 applicants.

McKenna retired in April after 42 years, but has been serving in a dual leadership role in the interim with Chief Operating Officer Mary Jane Lawrence, who was an internal candidate for the CEO job. McKenna deferred hiring questions to the ROOST board.

Nick Politi, chair of ROOST’s Board of Directors, said the board “loved (Kelleher’s) new ideas and fresh perspective.”

“I think that we already have an incredible team at ROOST,” Politi told the Explorer. “We are, in a sense, adding another incredible bat to the lineup, who has a great vision for the entire region. We were excited about what he had to bring to the table.”

Sarah Wilson, chair of the search committee, said in a news release that the candidates were all impressive, but it was Kelleher’s “working knowledge of the Adirondack region” and “strong business background” that made him the right fit.

At the APA Kelleher “assisted in the entitlements of more than $700 million in real estate development projects, established two programs to assist communities with economic development planning, and served on numerous local and regional economic and community development committees,” according to a news release.

The APA is a state entity charged with long-range planning and overseeing public and private development in the 6-million-acre park.

Kelleher, who lives in Lake Placid, also co-founded two businesses in the Adirondacks including Create Orthotics and Prosthetics, a medical technology company, and Adirondack Field, an apparel company. He and his wife, Kaila Kelleher, continue to operate Adirondack Field and have recently hired a new chief commercial officer to help with expansion. The company sells its clothing in 38 states.

Dan Kelleher has also served in various board positions in the region, including as chair of the Adirondack Health Foundation.

Kelleher grew up south of Albany in Delmar. He has a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and a master’s in regional planning with a real estate minor from Cornell University.

His first introduction to the Adirondacks came shortly after his undergraduate career when he worked with a consulting firm that had a state contract to write about growing Adirondack Park communities.

Top photo: Dan Kelleher has been named the next president and CEO of the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism. Photo provided

James M. Odato contributed to this story