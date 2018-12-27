Adirondack Explorer stories of the year: No. 9

As we head into a new year, the Adirondack Explorer looks back at the most popular online stories of 2018.

Heavy snowfalls in mid-March created the possibility of avalanches in the steep, open slopes of the Adirondacks. Mike Lynch wrote this short story after the National Weather Service issued an avalanche warning for the Adirondacks.

Avalanches in the High Peaks are considered rare. Skiers and climbers have triggered them in places such as the Trap Dike, Angel Slides and other steep slopes over the years.

Read the story.