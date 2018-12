Adirondack Explorer stories of the year: No. 6

As we head into a new year, the Adirondack Explorer looks back at the most popular online stories of 2018.

Hikers love a patch challenge and the Saranac 6ers is a favorite. The Explorer republished a 2013 story about the challenge and it became one of the most-read of the year. Hikers who climb all six peaks earn a patch and the right to ring the 6er bell at downtown Saranac Lake’s Berkeley Green.

Read the story here.