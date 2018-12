Adirondack Explorer stories of the year: No. 2

As we head into a new year, the Adirondack Explorer looks back at the most-read online stories of 2018.

Tupper Lake guide Vanessa “Lynne” Malerba was well-known in the Adirondacks. Her death this summer during a camping trip in the Pharoah Lakes Wilderness area left readers stunned. Malerba, 60, was hit by a tree during a storm while leading a small group. She was rescued by rangers and taken to the hospital, but didn’t survive.

