Adirondack communities receive funding for dam repairs, water quality improvements

NYS grants invest in salt storage, green space, wastewater upgrades

By Zachary Matson

The latest round of state grants announced Monday will fund major projects across the Adirondacks, including dam repairs, salt storage sheds and upgrades to wastewater treatment facilities.

Many of the projects support regional and watershed plans that aim to reduce nutrient runoff that ruins water quality and exacerbates harmful algal blooms or bring dams and wastewater systems closer to state standards.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Dam projects

The town of Chester will receive $896,000 to rehab the high-hazard Loon Lake Dam, one of a handful of municipally-owned dams in the Adirondack Park in need of repair. The funding will support work to address seepage, insufficient spillway capacity and improve structural stability.

Loon Lake Dam, owned by the Town of Chester, is one of 10 high hazard dams in the Adirondack Park rated “unsound.” Explorer file photo

The Upper Saranac Foundation, an association of private landowners, will see $1 million for fixes to the foundation-owned Bartlett Carry Dam. The foundation over the summer moved ahead with over $2 million in fixes to the structure, and at that time called on the state to pitch in for the project by highlighting the vast amount of state shoreline bolstered by the structure.

“Our hope is every stakeholder steps up to the plate,” Tom Swayne, chair of the foundation, said during a visit to the dam construction site in July. State funders appear to be doing just that.

Reducing salt pollution

The grants announced Monday also include funding to support work to reduce road salt pollution, including an expanded list of eligible project types recommended by the Adirondack Road Salt Reduction Task Force.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

The grants will fund up to $600,000 for new salt storage facilities, including in the village of Lake Placid, and the towns of Schuyler Falls, Jay, Franklin and Santa Clara. The salt storage sheds, many of which will cover long-exposed salt piles, help reduce some of the region’s most acute salt pollution.

The water quality grants, which also funded numerous salt storage sheds across the state, this year were expanded to also back equipment purchases and planning aimed at limiting municipal road salt use.

Warren County, for instance, will receive $250,000 to upgrade trucks with GPS and specialized blades to help optimize salt use. The funding will also support the county’s use of brine, which in some conditions is a more efficient use of road salt. Washington County will also see nearly $250,000 for a similar initiative.

Hague’s snow plows are each outfitted with systems that track and control road salt application rates. Photo by Zachary Matson

Wastewater treatment projects

The biggest-ticket items funded by the new grants will help upgrade wastewater treatment facilities. The village of Saranac Lake will see $9.3 million to replace critical components of its wastewater plant. Ticonderoga was granted nearly $2.4 million to improve wastewater treatment, and North Elba won $3.75 million to improve sewer mains. St. Armand will see $1 million to improve its wastewater process and another $300,000 to buy 41 acres from Paul Smith’s College that holds the town’s public water supply wells.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Other projects

Other Adirondack projects that will see new state funding include:,