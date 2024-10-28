Public invited to climate resilience listening sessions

The Adirondack Climate Outreach and Resilience Network (ACORN), formed officially in May, is made up of representatives from Paul Smith’s College, The Wild Center and the Adirondack Research Consortium.

The group has put together a series of listening events around the region, to hear from residents about their experiences with climate change. The public will have a chance at the events to share their experiences, concerns, and ideas for building a more resilient future. The information collected will be shared with federal, state and local agencies to develop a climate resilience roadmap and help to bring federal and state resources to the region that benefits the North Country.

Listening sessions are free and open to the public and will take place at the following times and locations:

2:20-3:50 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30: Fall Forestry Roundtable at SUNY Adirondack

1:30-3:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1: Adirondack Ecological Center, Newcomb

2-4:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14: Whallonsburg Grange, Champlain Valley

2-5:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5: Clarkson University, Potsdam

More sessions will be planned in 2025. For more information about these and future sessions, visit www.adkwatershed.org/acorn. A survey is included for those who are unable to attend in person.

Photo at top: The eroded shoulder undermining Angier Hill Road in Westport. Photo by Eric Teed